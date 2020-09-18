'The Suicide Squad' Is More Like A Comedy Hints Joel Kinnaman; Praises Director James Gunn

Written and director by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It is a standalone sequel to 2016 released David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Joel Kinnaman will be returning as Rick Flag in the movie. Recently, the actor opened up about the forthcoming film and hinted that it’s a straight-out comedy.

Joel Kinnaman laughed out loud while reading 'The Suicide Squad' script

In a recent interview with CBR.com, Joel Kinnaman talked about his comeback as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad, and how its different from the first film, while praising James Gunn and his script. He said that he was “very, very happy” to reprise his role because it was a treat, and an incredible experience to work with James Gunn. He mentioned that the filmmaker’s vision for The Suicide Squad was "so good". The actor recalled that the script was so funny when it was sent to him, Kinnaman stated that every page made him laugh. He was sitting at home reading it laughing out loud.

Joel Kinnaman said that they had a great time shooting the first one, but The Suicide Squad was "something really special". He mentioned that he has never done a comedy before, and the movie felt like his first comedy. The actor thinks that in the first Suicide Squad, he is not disappointed with his work in there, but he never played around with it. He felt like he had these parameters that confined him in a way.

Kinnaman stated that it was a great feeling for him to do the second one because James Gunn opened up the possibilities for the character, and it became much more comedic. He expressed that the filmmaker taught him how to find the comedy and where the opportunities for that was. And so it was a great learning experience for him.

Joel Kinnaman thinks that both he and James Gunn had a great time working with each other on The Suicide Squad. Expressing excitement, he said that he cannot wait for people to see the film. The actor revealed that from everything he has heard, Warner Bro. studios is “over the moon” about the movie. And the studios basically had very few notes on the director's cut, which is unheard of for a big movie, Kinnaman noted.

The Suicide Squad cast also includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Joaquin Cosio, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. It has generated good hype among the audiences. The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.

