Mulan's Box Office Numbers Record An Underwhelming Performance Of The Disney Film, Read

Mulan had created quite a stir when the movie was in making as fans and critics expected a lot from the motion picture. However, it seems that that movie delivered quite an underwhelming performance at the box office. It barely minted the desired number in China's opening weekend. Here's what this is about.

Mulan fails to create its magic in the box office

Mulan hit the Chinese theatres last weekend but the opening did no go well. It seems that the Chinese audience was not happy with the incorrect facts and history showed in the movie. This reflected on the box office performance of the Disney movie as well.

Mulan was the only major movie release in China and it recorded an opening of $23 million states Maoyan. Although this is the highest box office collection in China, it was not close to what the makers had expected Mulan to bring home. So far, only $41 million has been covered from the $200 million budget of the Disney movie according to Maoyan despite a month-long release.

The Eight Hundred, a historical epic movie was close behind with $21.7 million at the box office. Other releases earlier this month, like Christopher Nolan's Tenet had fared much better than Mulan in terms of minting numbers. According to Maoyan, Tenet might even bring in $65 million which will be bigger than Mulan's collection.

A number of factors contributed adversely to Mulan's box office collection reported The New York Times. The Chinese government minimized the media coverage for Mulan because it was shot in the region of Xinjiang. During Mulan's shooting schedule, a campaign was underway for ethnic Uighurs to keep them in internment camps as a part of the government's assimilation campaigns. Mulan's villains are shown to be a group of an ancient community called the Huns. It also does not help that film credits thank the government directly for these camps.

Other factors also contributed to the underperformance of Disney's Mulan in China. The Coronavirus pandemic had postponed the initial release and even now theatres are operating with only 50% of their capacity. Schools have also reopened in the country which further brought down the ticket sales since children were a larger audience target for the makers.

