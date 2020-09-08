Is Mulan A True Story? See Details About Popular Disney Heroine

The bravery of a female warrior was depicted via Disney Plus through the story of Mulan. The people who have heard of Mulan were sure to have been inspired. But the question is sure to arise, “Is Mulan a True Story?”

Is Mulan a True Story?

As mentioned in esquire.com, Mulan was indeed a true story. But as we all know, Disney Plus twists some facts around as per their own cinematic agenda. The real Mulan was known to be a Chinese soldier, who had pretended to be a man to enlist in the Chinese army. The war in the story was confirmed. But as the recollections of the story were mainly passed on orally, historians are in constant disagreement as per answering the question, Is Mulan a True Story? But since there aren’t any otherworldly or supernatural inclinations within the story of Mulan it is quite likely that it could be a true story.

The True Story of Mulan

The real story of Mulan is one of awe. It is one that Disney Plus had taken on to showcase it in the cinematic arena. But the real story of Mulan can only be understood in the original Chinese ballad; The Ballad of Mulan. But why did Mulan go so far to enlist in the Army, at such great personal risk? Similar to the Disney Plus movie, she had pretended to be a man so that her father who was a weak old man would not have to do so due to imperial orders.

In the Disney Plus edition, they had added a few characters to help make the story a bit more appealing and maintain a fairytale type context. Overall, the brave tales of Mulan and her adventures were well encompassed by Disney and preserve the tale to a great extent. Yet, some basic aspects of mainland Chinese culture were reportedly left out.

Yet it is also seen that a few essential aspects to help see Mulan’s true skill and bravery were left out of the film version. These things can often be seen as iconic and were apparent in the original film. But the new film had left out the parts where she cut off her hair or the climbing of the pole or solely to recover an arrow. Mulan was probably a real story with a few fictional aspects added to it, and signifies the bravery and valour of this great woman!

