Why Are People Boycotting 'Mulan'? #BoycottMulan Trends On Twitter

Disney’s Mulan released on September 4 on its streaming website Disney Plus. Although Mulan’s trailer came out on December 9, the release of this much-awaited live-action thriller film had been postponed several times by Disney due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most viewers across the world are mesmerised by the captivating story and the stunning locations of the Disney film, many internet users are urging people to boycott the film. As a result, #BoycottMulan has started trending on Twitter post the film's highly anticipated release.

I totally agree with you, Matan. One shouldn't endorse the female lead who supports #hongkongpolicebrutality and #CCP's suppression of #hongkong. #BoycottMulan is the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/lMIoUS30uM — lifeisaboomerang (@lifeisaboomera1) September 6, 2020

With the main actress of #Mulan supporting the #hongkongpolice i urge everybody to not watch the movie, and #boycottMulan Please also do not give Disney any money as the support violent #China in their attack against #Hongkong pic.twitter.com/8joTBVLUm3 — Matan Even (@matanevenoff) September 6, 2020

Read | Mulan director Niki Caro explains the absence of Mushu from the live-action adaptation

Why are people boycotting Mulan?

It might come across as bizarre to many Disney fans that some people are urging viewers across the world to boycott Mulan. The film’s trailer itself received more than 18 million views on YouTube and it was one of the highly anticipated films of 2020. However, the #BoycottMulan trend on Twitter is not without cause.

Read | Liu Yifei reveals cast and crew of 'Mulan' treated her as "one of the guys" on set

According to a report by The Guardian, the incessant calls for the boycott of Mulan started after its lead actor Liu Yifei, who plays the titular role of Mulan, made a comment about the democratic protests going on in Hong Kong at the time. Liu posted on Chinese social media site Weibo in August 2019. The 33-year-old actor commented saying, ”I also support Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now."

Read | Cast of 'Mulan 2020' boasts of Liu Yifei alongside several big-screen names

According to The Guardian, Liu had also added that it was a shame that people were protesting against the Chinese Communist regime in Hong Kong. Liu reportedly had more than 65 million followers on the site and expressed her opinion with a hashtag #IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice and a heart emoji.

In many countries, Mulan has been lauded for its representation of Asian actors. However, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong took to his Twitter and urged everyone who believed human rights to #BoycottMulan.

Read | Where was Mulan filmed? Here are the stunning shooting locations

Why are people furious at Liu’s comments?

Liu Yifei’s support for the Hong Kong police came at a time when the institution was being accused of many human rights violations against the pro-democracy. A report on the BBC stated that the protests started because of an extradition bill which, if passed, would have allowed "criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China under certain circumstances."

The people who were opposing the bill feared that the bill might be used to target particular groups such as journalists and activists. Following the opposition, the bill was suspended, but protests continued. As the days went by, the altercations between police and protestors became more violent. Hence, Liu’s public support to Hong Kong was heavily criticised.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.