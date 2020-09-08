Mulan 2020 Compared To The Animated Disney Version Of 1998; See List

Disney recently released the live-action remake of the powerful Disney animated warrior Princess Mulan. The film has retained many scenes from the animated movie, but it has changed and added several significant scenes from the 1998 movie. Here are some of the scenes and details that were changed or added in the new version of the film.

Underdog personality vs superhero aura

In the animated version, Mulan was seen as an underdog who discovers her true self and inner warrior as the plot progresses. In live-action film, Mulan was shown as a young girl who already had many skills and would hide them from others. In the new version, she is seen as running on roofs and riding horses from the beginning of the film.

Guardian to Mulan

In the animated version, Mushu, a comical dragon is the guardian angel of Mulan. However, in the new movie, there is no dragon or comical character like Mushu. However, there is a phoenix, a symbol of female power in the Chinese traditions, that guides her on her journey to duty, honour and being. Contrary to Mushu, the phoenix is a character that guides Mulan silently.

Introduction of a new villain

In the animated Mulan, Shan Yu is the main villain and he is accompanied by a hawk, who does not play an integral part in the film. However, in this version, a new villain known as the Witch is introduced. She is a shapeshifter and is an integral part of the story. The character is played by Gong Li in the film.

Introduction of a comedic character Cricket

In the animated version, we saw Cri-Kee was an insect who often caused a ruckus in the garrison. However, in the new version, the qualities of Cri-Kee were seen in a character rightfully called Cricket. He is sweet, funny and often helps Mulan in key plot points.

Iconic hair cut scene

The iconic hair cut scene of Mulan did not make it to the live-action film. The animated film showed an impactful scene where Mulan cuts short her long locks in order to disguise as a man. However, in the Chinese culture, men let their hair grow out, which is why, in the live-action film, Mulan does not cut her hair short. Instead, she ties it neatly in a bun.

