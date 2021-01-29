The White Tiger Ending: Here's How Balram Emerges As A True White Tiger In The End

The White Tiger is currently one of the most talked-about films since it premiered on Netflix. The Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav starrer film is creating immense buzz on social media. The film is an adaptation of the highly celebrated novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga. The White Tiger ending is significant in many ways, here’s how.

The White Tiger Ending

The White Tiger plot

The White Tiger is a story that revolves around a young man named Balram who dreams about a better life but is stuck in societal expectations and caste-based differences around him. He has been conditioned to serve his master and be loyal to him always. Balram, who is born in Laxmangarh, always wanted to study and become rich enough to improve his quality of life. But soon father passes away and Balram and his family are drowning in debt.

So, to support his family, Balram joins his family business. But the moment he notices the landowner’s son Ashok, he dreams of serving him and one day becoming his confidante. Ashok who returns from America along with his partner Pinky soon hires Balram as his driver. Balram is overjoyed by this and plans to serve him well.

But everything changes at night of Pinky’s birthday. Pinky and Ashok celebrate her birthday at a pub. After the party, Pinky is drunk and chooses to drive the car on Delhi’s empty streets. While the three are having a jolly time on this joy ride, in a disastrous turn of events, Pinky ends up killing a homeless child on the street.

All three are shocked by this and Balram advises his employer to not contact the police. The next day, Ashok’s father and uncle tell Balram to take the blame and sign a paper declaring the same. Balram agrees but within the next few days he notices Ashok doesn't treat him rightly. This leads to Balram developing serious hatred for his employer and wanting to set himself free from this age-old tyranny.

Ending of The White Tiger

As mentioned earlier, the car accident changes everything. Balram soon starts stealing from Ashok and asks money for various repairs but it is all a lie to trap him. He even asks Pinky for money. But soon, he realizes that these small money grabs are not enough for him to start a new life. So, one day when Ashok is ready to pay another corrupt officer to get his work done, he uses his red bag and fills it up with cash. Balram realizes this as the perfect opportunity. He kills Ashok with a broken whiskey bottle.

Balram ends up running away with Ashok’s bag of money and takes his nephew with him. He runs away to Bangalore and starts his taxi business. He aptly names his business White Tiger Drivers and swears to treat his employees with dignity and respect. Thus Balram ends up escaping the poverty he was born in at the Rooster Coop and emerges as the beautiful, rare, and highly intelligent white tiger.

