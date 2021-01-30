'The Dig' Explained: Did Basil Brown Receive Recognition For His Work?

The Dig is the latest Netflix film that has many fans obsessing over it. The film is based on a true incident and also follows the John Preston novel of the same name. The film primarily focuses on the excavation that took place in UK’s Sutton Ho in 1939. The film’s ending was as significant as the entire excavation. Here’s why The Dig’s ending needs to be explained.

The Dig ending explained

The Dig’s plot

The Dig begins with Edith Pretty hiring a local archaeologist Basil Brown to excavate her rural estate in Sutton Ho. The rural estate consists largely of burial mounds. Basil is offered another job, but he turns it down for Pretty’s estate excavation. But before declining the job from Ipswich Museum, he tells them that Pretty’s estate could have Anglo-Saxon monuments. His suggestions are turned down by them.

Soon, Basil Brown excavation leads to him uncovering rivets of a ship. He realizes that Edith’s estate could be the burial site of a prominent king. The news of Brown’s findings spreads like wildfire and gains national attention. Once Cambridge archaeologist Charles Philips arrive at Edith’s estate, he takes over the excavation. Brown is only retained as a caretaker of the site.

Netflix's The Dig trailer

Ending of The Dig

When Brown began his excavation, Edith’s health was already a cause of concern. As time progressed, it got worse. So, when Philip takes over the excavation from Brown, he asserts his control over further digging. But Edith interrupts this decision and makes sure that Basil gets his due credit and is also a part of the excavation team. Soon Brown discovers the Merovingian artifact, a coin from the Merovingian dynasty and Philip declares Edith’s estate of historical significance.

While Philip wants to send all the artifacts to the British Museum, Edith asserts her rights on them. Since the artifacts were found on her estate, she is the sole owner of them. But Edith’s declining health is a major cause of concern. Soon Pretty to donate all the artifacts to the Museum but requests that Basil should get his due credit in the excavation. But when the artifacts are exhibited, Brown’s name is absent. Years after Edith’s death, Basil Brown is given his full credit and his name is displayed beside the kind estate owner.

