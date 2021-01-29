Fate: The Winx Saga Ending Explained: Details About The Cliffhanger Ending

Fate: The Winx Saga season 1 was released recently on Netflix. The series is being received well by the users around the globe. It is a teen fantasy drama series which is inspired by the animated series Winx Club. Fate: The Winx Saga cast featured an ensemble star cast of several talented actors like Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha among others in key roles. As the season 1 dropped on the platform recently, a lot of people have been left confused about the Fate: The Winx Saga ending story. Fate: The Winx Saga ending review has been mostly positive by the viewers. For all the people who are still wondering about the ending of season 1 of this series, here is a look at the Fate: The Winx Saga ending explained.

Fate: The Winx Saga ending explained

Fate: The Winx Saga season 1 came to a close with an interesting cliffhanger. In the dying moments of the season finale, Rosalind brutally murders Headmistress Dowling and takes over the school with Queen Luna and Andreas. Sky’s father Andreas who was thought to be dead is actually alive. Before this, Bloom finally discovers her full potential and explores her powers as a fire fairy by sprouting wings in the process. She unleashes her powers just in time to stop the Burned Ones but now faces a tough challenge in a potential season 2 to face off against Rosalind who is now the headmistress of the school.

In the Fate: The Winx Saga ending story, the trio of Rosalind, Queen Luna and Andreas are now all set to train the Alfea students and make them join the ranks of Luna’s Solarian Army. The entire situation has put Bloom, Sky, Terra and the rest of her friends in a tough spot. The unfortunate takeover of Alfea seemingly marks the end of their childhood. One of the most intriguing reveals of season 1 was about the lineage of Bloom. According to a report by Looper.com, she and Beatrix were both taken from the village of Aster Dale as infants.

However, Bloom was actually not from the village. She was taken by the Blood Witches that resided there who wanted to harness Bloom’s magic for their own gain. Rosalind’s motives for rescuing Bloom were not pure too. She rescued Bloom and put her with a human family in California. She knew that the young fairy had ancient magic in her veins which could be weaponized.

That being said, Fate: The Winx Saga ending and the entire season has laid a great foundation for the upcoming seasons. The show is not yet officially renewed for a second season but with Bloom having discovered her true potential and the hostile takeover, it seems very likely that the audience will be getting a season 2 of the popular drama series. The upcoming seasons will possibly answer questions like Bloom’s role in the war to come, about her past and future of Alfea among others.

