Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England' Song List That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. Parineeti Chopra debuted in the Bollywood industry with Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), but rose to fame with Maneesh Sharma’s Isaqzaade (2012), alongside Arjun Kapoor. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers.

In 2018, Parineeti Chopra played the lead character in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England, alongside Arjun Kapoor. The plot of the film revolved around a simple Indian couple, who go to great lengths to move to London, England. The film did not do well at the box-office, but the songs of the film received much love by the audience. Here’s a song list of Namaste England. Read ahead to know more-

Namaste England’s song list

Tere Liye

Tere Liye is sung by Atif Aslam and Akanksha Bhandari. The music of the song is given by Mannan Shaah. Javed Akhtar marks as the lyricist of the song.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra’s Best On-screen Looks And Hairstyles Till Date | Have A Look

Bhare Bazaar

Bhare Bazaar is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev, Badshah, and B. Praak. Rishi Rich and Badshah mark as the lyricists of the song.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra’s Films With The Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Tu Meri Main Tera

Tu Meri Main Tera is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi. The music of the song is given by Mannan Shaah. Javed Akhtar marks as the lyricist of the song.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Or Rakul Preet Singh- Who Aced The Coal Lashed Eyes, Shiny Blazer Look?

Kya Kahoon Jaaneman

Kya Kahoon Jaaneman is sung by Shashaa Tirupati. The music of the song is given by Mannan Shaah. Javed Akhtar marks as the lyricist of the song.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra’s Films With The Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Proper Patola

Proper Patola is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, and Astha Gill. The rap section is by Badshah. The music of the song is also given by Badshah.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.