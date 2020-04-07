Parineeti Chopra Or Rakul Preet Singh- Who Aced The Coal Lashed Eyes, Shiny Blazer Look?

Parineeti Chopra and Rakul Preet Singh are both popular names in the Bollywood industry. Parineeti is one of the most well-known actors in the past decade. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. She is always praised for her great sense in fashion.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Wishes To Celebrate Diwali The Same Way As '9PM9Minutes'

Another young star who is making waves in the industry is Rakul Preet Singh. She is also one of the finest new-age actors in the industry today. She was last seen on the big-screen in Marjavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Rakul Preet has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting skills and the people from the industry have accepted her with an open heart. Apart from being a fabulous actress, Rakulpreet Singh is also known for her great dressing sense and style statement. The two actors were seen rocking the coal-lashed eyes and shiny blazer look recently. Have a look-

Also Read | Throwback To The Time When Parineeti Chopra Named Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Pet Dog

Who wore the coal-lashed eyes and shiny blazer better?

Parineeti Chopra is seen wearing a two-piece shiny white colour pantsuit. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. The actor has worn no jewellery and applied nude makeup with a coal-lashed smokey eye look.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Calls Some People 'ungrateful' Who Think They Have Been Forcibly Jailed

In comparison to Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh has worn a two-piece shiny golden colour pantsuit. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition and keeping them set. She has a golden colour neck-piece and golden colour heels. Rakul Preet Singh has applied nude makeup with a coal-lash eye look.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Best Movies According To IMDb | See Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.