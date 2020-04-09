Parineeti Chopra’s Films With The Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. She has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers.

But, Parineeti Chopra’s journey in the film industry has been full of ups and downs. There have been a few movies of Parineeti that didn’t do well at the box-office. Here are Parineeti Chopra’s worst films according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Read ahead to know more-

Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)

Meri Pyari Bindu is an Akshay Roy directorial. The lead cast of the film includes Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Malvika Sitlani. The plot of the film revolves around a successful writer Abhimanyu Roy, stuck with writers block, who returns to his roots to write an old-fashioned love story. Rotten Tomatoes has given this film a 38% rating.

Daawat-e-Ishq (2014)

Daawat-e-Ishq is a Habib Faisal directorial. The lead cast of the film includes Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anupam Kher. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Gullu, a Hyderabadi girl frustrated with dowry-seeking men and Taru (a charming Lucknawi cook), who crush old-fashioned world-view. Rotten Tomatoes has given this film a 33% rating.

Kesari (2019)

Kesari is an Anurag Singh directorial. The lead cast of the film includes Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Suvinder Vicky. The plot of the film revolves around the incredible true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. Rotten Tomatoes has given this film a 31% rating.

Namaste England (2018)

Namaste England is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial. The film cast includes Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian couple who go to great lengths to move to London, England. Rotten Tomatoes has given this film a 0% rating.

Jabariya Jodi (2019)

Jabariya Jodi is a Prashant Singh directorial. The film cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, and Javed Jaffery in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a thug who helps kidnap grooms in order to avoid paying out dowries for their upcoming marriage. Rotten Tomatoes has given this film a 0% rating.

