When Tom Cruise Went 'ballistic' For Having To Share A Room With Rob Lowe

Tom Cruise apparently was not keen on becoming bunk buddies with Rob Lowe when he was auditioning for The Outsiders.

Recalling the incident during a recent interview on a podcast, Rob Lowe sad that Tom Cruise wasn't happy about sharing a hotel room with him. He claimed that Cruise had a fit during auditions when the duo were placed in a hotel room together. Read on to know more about what Rob Lowe had to say about the Top Gun actor:

When Tom Cruise went ballistic

Back in 1983, Tom Cruise was seen sharing the big-screen with Rob Lowe in the coming of age flick The Outsiders. According to reports, Lowe was recently seen on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, where he opened up about working on the film with Cruise. Lowe talked about how the Mission Impossible star lost his calm when he found out that he would be bunkmates with Lowe while filming The Outsiders.

READ |American Idol Judge Katy Perry Dresses Up As A 'Hand Sanitizer Bottle' To Spread Awareness

Lowe said that all of those who passed the LA auditions — Lowe, Cruise, Emilio Estevez, and C Thomas Howell — were supposed to go to New York to face the New York audition round. He further said that it was the first time he had stayed at The Plaza Hotel; when they checked-in they realised that they had to share rooms. Tom Cruise had to share his room with Rob Lowe, which did not go well with him.

READ |The Rolling Stones' New Song 'Living In A Ghost Town' Is Relatable To Today's Time; Read

The Top Gun actor just went "ballistic", recalled Lowe. They then went on to work side by side in the film and Lowe stated that Tom knew his value and was also keen on doing his own stunts early in his career. Cruise had also performed a backflip for no reasons in the film and was also the only one who could do it. In the film, he runs out of the house and performs a backflip just because he wanted to do it.

READ |Memes About Aliens And UFOs Take Twitter By Storm After Pentagon Releases UFO Videos

Speaking about the Cruise incident, Lowe said that it is a great story. He further said that there are some people who always know who they are, and this element of theirs gives them the power to reach where they are. Lowe praised Tom Cruise for his exceptional characteristics, skills and personality.

(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

READ | Netflix Bags Exclusive Rights To 'Pokemon Journey' In The United States

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.