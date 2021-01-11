Naya Rivera Quiz: Find Out If You Are The Ultimate Fan Of This 'Glee' Star

Naya Rivera would have been celebrating her 34th birthday today, January 12, 2021. But unfortunately, the Glee star lost her life in a boating accident back in July 2020. Even though Rivera is not with us anymore, we can celebrate her beautiful life with this Naya Rivera quiz. So if you are fan of this SAG Award nominated star, test your Rivera knowledge below and prove that you are the ultimate fan.

Naya Rivera Quiz

1. Which shopping mart advertisement did Naya feature in as a baby?

a. Kmart

b. Walmart

c. Target

d. Palladium

2. What was Naya Rivera’s name on the CBS sitcom The Royal Family?

a. Cate S. Hennessey

b. Santana Lopez

c. Michelle Clarke

d. Hillary Winston

3. With whom did Naya Rivera develop a rivalry while filming Glee?

a. Lea Michele

b. Corey Monteith

c. Mark Salling

d. Tahj Mowry

4. What is the name of Naya Rivera’s son?

a. Ryan Dorsey

b. Josey Hollis

c. Big Sean

d. Mark Salling

5. In which show of these shows did Naya Rivera star alongside Will Smith?

a. Baywatch

b. Family Matters

c. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

d. Glee

6. What show did Naya Rivera audition before becoming Lopez on Glee?

a. The American Idol

b. America’s Got Talent

c. The Voice

d. The Masked Singer

7. What song did Naya Rivera perform to for her Glee audition?

a. Stone Cold by Demi Lovato

b. Emotion by Bees Gees

c. Love Story by Taylor Swift

d. My heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

8. What was the name of Naya Rivera’s single with her ex- Big Sean?

a. Sorry

b. Wolves

c. Bounce Back

d. Mercy

9. Which award did Naya Rivera receive for her role in The Royal Family?

a. SAG Award

b. Golden Globe Award

c. Young Artist Award

d. Oscar Award

10. What was Naya Rivera’s job before she started focusing on her acting and singing career?

a. Waiter at Hooters Restaurant

b. Server at Taco Bell

c. Cook at Domino’s Pizza

d. Valet

Answers to the Naya Rivera trivia

1. a. KMart

2. d. Hillary Winston

3. a. Lea Michele

4. b. Josey Hollis

5. c. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

6. a. The American Idol

7. b. Emotion by Bees Gees

8. a. Sorry

9. c. Young Artist Award

10. a. Waiter at Hooters Restaurant

