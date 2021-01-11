Naya Rivera Quiz: Find Out If You Are The Ultimate Fan Of This 'Glee' Star

Quick links:
Naya Rivera would have been celebrating her 34th birthday today, January 12, 2021. But unfortunately, the Glee star lost her life in a boating accident back in July 2020. Even though Rivera is not with us anymore, we can celebrate her beautiful life with this Naya Rivera quiz. So if you are fan of this SAG Award nominated star, test your Rivera knowledge below and prove that you are the ultimate fan.
a. Kmart
b. Walmart
c. Target
d. Palladium
a. Cate S. Hennessey
b. Santana Lopez
c. Michelle Clarke
d. Hillary Winston
a. Lea Michele
b. Corey Monteith
c. Mark Salling
d. Tahj Mowry
a. Ryan Dorsey
b. Josey Hollis
c. Big Sean
d. Mark Salling
a. Baywatch
b. Family Matters
c. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
d. Glee
6. What show did Naya Rivera audition before becoming Lopez on Glee?
a. The American Idol
b. America’s Got Talent
c. The Voice
d. The Masked Singer
a. Stone Cold by Demi Lovato
b. Emotion by Bees Gees
c. Love Story by Taylor Swift
d. My heart Will Go On by Celine Dion
a. Sorry
b. Wolves
c. Bounce Back
d. Mercy
a. SAG Award
b. Golden Globe Award
c. Young Artist Award
d. Oscar Award
a. Waiter at Hooters Restaurant
b. Server at Taco Bell
c. Cook at Domino’s Pizza
d. Valet
