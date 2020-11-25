'Glee' Actress Amber Riley To Star In 'Dream', The Musical Comedy

Amber Riley is an American actress, singer, author, and activist. The actress is well known for her role as Mercedes Jones on the popular Television musical named Glee. Amber Riley is now set to return in the upcoming musical television series named Dream. Amber Riley's new show, Dream is produced by Neil Meron and Lisa Muse Bryant.

Dream follows the story of a mother who starts pursuing her dream of becoming a singer when her son graduates from college. Dream marks the reunion for Neil Meron and Amber Riley. The duo starred in the live musical The Wiz Live! earlier.

Riley started her career by auditioning for American Idol when she was 17 years old. For her performance in Glee, Amber won a Screen Actors Guild Award and had been nominated for various awards. Riley played a lead role of Effie White in a Broadway musical named Dreamgirls and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for the same.

Amber Riley and Desean Black -

On Monday, the actress shared a post revealing that she had been engaged to Desean Black. On her Instagram, she posted her picture with her fiancé. Along with a photo, she also posted a video flaunting her engagement ring.

In her caption, she said that there was a time when she did not want or deserve this kind of love. She said she was looking at a man who had changed her mind. She said that Desean made her love herself, get comfortable with herself and prepared her for everything. She continued saying that she was very proud to say that she was the future Mrs Black. She lovingly concluded by thanking Desean for everything.

The fitness entrepreneur, Desean made a similar tribute to Amber on his Instagram account. He posted the same photo and video. In the caption, he wrote that he feels like he had found the one as Amber delivered unconditional love to him that he had never experienced before. He also wrote about how much he loved Amber and he would always protect her.

