Heather Morris Offended Over Kevin McHale's Tweet Showing Mark Salling's Face Covered

Comedy-drama series Glee is one of the most widely watched shows on Netflix. Recently, one of Glee's stars, Kevin McHale retweeted a fan’s tweet which celebrated the tenth anniversary of the show based on its holiday theme. In the picture, Glee actor Mark Salling’s face was covered in a vomiting emoji. This did not sit well with Heather Morris and she took offens over it by commenting on the tweet. Read to know what she said.

Glee star Heather Morris takes offence

Glee star Heather Morris has taken offence over a post which was retweeted by her fellow Glee star Kevin McHale. He retweeted the post by saying ‘The album goes hard tho’. The meme celebrated the tenth anniversary of the show based on its holiday theme. It showed Mark Salling’s picture covered with a vomiting emoji and she was not okay with this. She replied to the post by saying, "The vomit face on Mark's face is offensive,".

This album goes hard tho https://t.co/IeqDlhmk4Q — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 18, 2020

Heather’s Tweet received a mixed response from Twitterati. Some agreed with her while some said that it was difficult to forgive Mark Salling who was arrested for possessing child pornography. The arrest happened in December 2015.

the vomit face on Marks face is offensive — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) December 18, 2020

Kevin McHale did not respond to Heather’s comment. Instead, he liked a tweet which read as “I agree that cancel culture is toxic in most cases but in this one. there are just some things in life you simply don't do. And I hope anyone that feels like they need to do that gets the help that they need instead/before doing something that will impact lives beyond their own."

Heather- I support you. It is offensive. We do not speak ill on the dead. These “fans” don’t know him the way y’all did. They don’t know the full story, just what made the news. Judging a person by the worst thing they did is never a way to live your life. I’m so sorry... — Lauren♡Nicole 🌈 (@DuhitssLauren) December 18, 2020

why are you so intent on defending someone who literally preyed on children? — experiment on me // #teammik (@ruejulesforever) December 18, 2020

we’re allowed to talk ill about pedophiles — leah 🌩 (@bravenewgirll) December 18, 2020

Love to Kevin. Love to jenna. Love to each and every one of you affected by the situation and the tragedy who continue to live with it all each and every day. Xox — Lauren♡Nicole 🌈 (@DuhitssLauren) December 18, 2020

Mark Salling was arrested for possessing child pornography tapes. He was arrested the same day of the possession. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Mark had thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography. He was indicted on Child Porn Charges. Mark Salling passed away by alleged suicide in January 2018. His death came as a shocker to many people in the industry. He also pled guilty to all the charges levied against him.

The plot of Glee revolves around a high school teacher who wants to transform the school choir. He adds a couple of mischievous and misfit students to the group. He also enrols the choir for a competition. The series is available for streaming on Netflix. Glee cast includes Matthew Morrison, Will Schuester, Jane Lynch, Sue Sylvester, Jayma Mays, Emma Pillsbury and Jessalyn Gilsig among others.

