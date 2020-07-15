Naya Rivera's Death: 'If I Die Young' Song Goes Viral As Fans Remember The 'Glee' Actress

Glee star Naya Rivera’s If I Die Young video has been going viral on the internet since the actor passed away a few days back. The lyrics of the song are something that have made fans quite emotional and thus resonate with her. Hence, the video has been going viral ever since and fans have been pouring in with their positive messages and condolences on the video of the song. The video of the song is just a few seconds short of 2 minutes and has been connecting with her fans ever since. Several unofficial videos of the song have gotten viral, with the lyrical video gaining over 18 million views alone. However, a recent video that was uploaded in July of this year has also been on the rise with over 94 thousand views in a matter of 2 days, according to an entertainment news portal.

If I Die Young from Glee goes viral, fans remember Naya

Naya Rivera had been missing for quite a while until the police department recovered the mortal remains of the actor from the river. According to a news portal, the actor was found all alone in the boat when she decided to go for a boating trip. The actor lost her life in a tragic series of events and thus, fans empathised with the actor. The lyrics of the song If I Die Young too caused a huge impact on audiences. Verses like, “Sink me in the river”, “I’ll shine down on my mother”, and so on have been creating a huge impact on fans of the actor. The unmissable resonance with the real-life situation was something that bound fans closer to If I Die Young. Fans have since then pointed this out and have grieved the loss of the esteemed actor, according to an entertainment news portal.

The song If I Die Young in Glee was sung when the characters mourn the death of jock Cory Monteith. Naya Rivera covered the song beautifully making the cast members teary-eyed. The song had created a huge impact on Glee fans, according to an entertainment news portal.

