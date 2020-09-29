Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Reacts To Report Of Moving In With Ryan: 'I'm Not Concerned'

In July 2020, Naya Rivera's untimely death news sent shockwaves in the industry. She reportedly drowned while boating her 5-year-old son, Josey, in California's Lake Piru. Recently, a report by Daily Mail stated that Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla Rivera; and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, together rented a three-bedroom house in California, where they are looking after Josey, Naya and Ryan's son.

As the news flared all over the internet, on September 29, Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla took to her Instagram and penned her views about the same. However, she did not confirm the news of moving in with Ryan Dorsey. In turn, she expressed that the only thing which is important to her during the 'darkest time of her life' is her 'friends and family'.

Naya Rivera's sister: 'In the darkest time of my life...'

Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla wrote, "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself. I am not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure." Nickayla continued, "What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same."

Autopsy report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned

Naya Rivera's autopsy report reveals the actor called for help as she drowned

The same above report also stated that the duo, Nickayla and Ryan Dorsey were spotted on September 6, as they moved the latter's belongings from his previous home in North Hills, in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, to a new rented home, which is 30 minutes away. More so, the duo will be taking care of Josey, along with Ryan Dorsey's parents, said the report.

Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey weeps, mom crumbles at the lake where she disappeared

On July 26, Nickayla took to her social media and posted a B&W picture with sister Naya. She expressed that 'she had no words to describe her love for Naya'. Calling her connection with her as 'infinite', Nickayla wrote that their bond is 'unbreakable'.

"We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself", she continued.

Adding to this, Nickayla expressed that 'she has never known a life without her sister in it' and added that 'she still can’t imagine it'. Nickayla wrote, "My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.â£ I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life."

Speaking about Naya Rivera's death, a report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner stated that once Naya helped her son Josey to be back on the boat, the boy 'noticed the decedent put her arm up in the air as she yelled help'. An autopsy report which released said that she then accidentally drowned into the water.

â£Amber Riley performs a heartfelt tribute for friend and co-star Naya Rivera; watch

(Source: Nickayla Rivera Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.