Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report Reveals The Actor Called For Help As She Drowned

Recent autopsy reports of the Glee star Naya Rivera reveals that the star 'accidentally drowned' in the river while boating with her 4-year-old son. The reports also indicated that the star had raised her arms and had called for help. Read on to know more about the autopsy report.

Naya Rivera's Autopsy report

On Friday, Naya Rivera's autopsy report made it clear that the actor had accidentally drowned in Lake Piru. The reports mentioned that she had helped her son get back on the boat and the boy 'noticed the decedent put her arm up in the air and yelled 'help'. It had been made clear by the authorities earlier that Naya had drowned but no reports mentioned that star had shouted for help.

Another report added that the star knew how to swim 'well' and the man from whom she had rented the pontoon boat also mentioned that she didn't want to wear a life vest. The owner of the boat mentioned that he put a life vest in the boat anyways. Other reports also mentioned that the star had vertigo and was also suffering from a sinus infection. There was also a little amount of 'prescribed amphetamines in her system' but drugs or any other physical conditions did not factor into her death.

naya’s memorial is getting so big, she is loved by so many people and has touched so many lives this is so beautiful ♡︎ pic.twitter.com/ytNVBb5q51 — laur ミ☆ BLM (@sapphicsnix) July 30, 2020



Toxicology tests also confirmed that drugs had no part to play in the whole scheme. Naya's son was later found asleep drifting in the boat alone and has since been reunited with actor Ryan Dorsey, Naya's ex-husband. Naya's body was found floating 5 days after the incident and the sheriff reported that she was most likely trapped in vegetation underwater.

Since her death, many fans of the actor have come up to talk about Naya and her life. Many of her Glee co-stars mentioned that she was a kind and strong person. Others mentioned that Naya was a very good mother. In her last post on Instagram. Naya could be seen with her son and the post is captioned as, ''just the two of us'' (sic). Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Naya Rivera's Instagram

