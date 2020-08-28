Amber Riley Performs A Heartfelt Tribute For Friend And Co-star Naya Rivera; Watch

American actor Amber Riley on Thursday performed a heartfelt tribute to her Glee co-star Naya Rivera, who passed away last month, at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show. The act was part of an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" hosted by comedian Lil Rel Howery, who introduced the song and Riley to the guest and viewers. While introducing, Lil told the viewers that they both lost an amazing friend in a tragic accident and will also miss her forever.

As the music video began, Amber began singing the heartfelt music along with images of Rivera with a black and white effect. For the event, Amber sported a light coloured pleated bodycon dress. She also opted for a side parting curly hairdo, diamond accessories and dewy makeup. The actor also went on to sing a touching line that read, "Everybody thinks I'm OK but don't nobody know the way I'm really feeling." Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans and netizens could not stop gushing over how heart-warming the video is. Netizens flooded the comment section with heaps of praise for Amber as she had the courage to do something like this, while some went on to pen sweet notes about Naya revealing how much they miss her. One of the users wrote, “This tribute is so beautiful with crying emojis”, while the other one wrote, “I love you amber ♥️ the tears are real”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

this is so beautiful 🤍 — mila loves matute ミ☆ (@fxcklaine) August 28, 2020

Also read | Amber Riley Shares A Heartbreaking Tribute For 'Glee' Co-star Naya Rivera

You did amazing @MsAmberPRiley ❤ Thank you for honoring @NayaRivera — 🦋 Alyssa 🦋 (@alyssabgaming) August 28, 2020

Beautiful performance — Quinntana (@nayasplayground) August 28, 2020

A stunning tribute from an amazing performer. Thank you @MsAmberPRiley — Miss Harry (@ipwarn) August 28, 2020

Also read | Naya Rivera’s Fans Hold Emotional Vigil Three Weeks After She Drowned In Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's death

In July, Naya had taken a pontoon boat with her four-year-old son to Lake Riviera in Los Angeles. They both went swimming, but Naya Rivera never made it back on board, according to her son. Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of Ventura County Sheriff officially claimed in a press conference on Thursday, July 9, 2020, that they are transitioning from 'rescue activity' to 'search and recovery operation'

Ventura Sherrif then confirmed, after an extensive search for about six days, that they have retrieved a body from the lake where Naya Rivera went missing. The officials held a press conference where they announced confirmation that Naya Rivera's body is located. They have reportedly confirmed that the development has been informed to the family of Naya Rivera.

Also read | Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Calls Her ‘yin To My Yang’ In Her Emotional Tribute

Also read | 'Glee' Creators To Set Up College Fund For Naya Rivera's Son; Share A Heartfelt Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.