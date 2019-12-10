NCIS Los Angeles: Is The Character Of Hetty Lange Leaving The Show?

Hetty Lange is one of the most celebrated characters on the show NCIS LA. The character, played by Linda Hunt, was seen missing from the show for quite some time. However, much to the audience’s pleasure the character did return for a special episode in the show. Netizens have claimed that the cast in the show has been dropping hints that Hetty’s character might leave the show.

Is Hetty leaving NCIS LA?

Hetty has been missing in action for most of season 10 of NCIS Los Angeles. She, however, made a grand entrance by crashing through a wall in a yellow car in the episode title Till Death Do Us Part. She not only came back with a band but also officiated the wedding of Marty Deeks and Kensi Blye. If the epic entrance wasn’t enough to send the netizens into a frenzy, her dialogue "I can’t leave you, damn kids, alone for a minute," was sure to get a rise out of them.

Rumours of Hetty made rounds after she disappeared for most of the season 10, and her dismissal over where she was in the show only added fuel to the fire. When Hanna and Callen asked Hetty where she was, she refused to tell them about her whereabouts stating that she cares for the two of them and that she would like to keep somethings left unsaid. She added that she will have the discussion about her disappearance soon, but Deeks and Blye’s wedding reception wasn’t the right place.

In reality, actor Linda Hunt had been through a scary car accident and she was hence not a part of the show. In a statement published by a media house, Hunt stated that she had been through a car accident and although she hoped that she would resume playing the character of Hetty by the beginning of the season, things didn’t turn out as planned. She added that she had to take some additional time to recover and that she was looking forward to returning this season.

Her statement has left the netizens confused if she was returning to the show as a permanent cast member or if she was returning for special appearances like the one for the wedding. Fans of the show are hoping that they won’t have to see the departure of the character as it has become of the most favourite character on the show. Only time will tell, however, if the character is a permanent cast member or a special appearance; and if Hetty is departing from the show.

