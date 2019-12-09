NCIS LA: Will NCIS Los Angeles End Or Be Renewed In 2020? Details Here

NCIS: Los Angeles which is currently in its 10th season and starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, is also among the most-watched dramas on broadcast television and is Sunday’s top scripted series with an average of 10.1 million viewers. The series recently ended its tenth season without any official announcement of another instalment and fans are worried about the renewal of the series.

Also Read | WWE: John Cena Praises Shane McMahon; The Latter Set To Appear On 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Is the NCIS: Los Angeles ending?

The President of CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl said has been reported by an international entertainment portal that both the shows have been the key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years and added saying that they offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. He also further stated that the team is excited to have Chris, LL, Scott and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world.

Also Read | Los Angeles: Weekend Getaways Near LA That You Need To Plan Right Now

NCIS: Los Angeles' approach towards cases is very different from the mothership. The show, unlike its mothership, has a greater emphasis on the characters and relationships along with the action. This combination has worked well for most of the viewers, even though the series hasn't enjoyed the same competition-crushing numbers as NCIS.

The 10th season of NCIS: Los Angeles has seen a downfall in its numbers as the show averaged a 0.82 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.11 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 10% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. There is no official announcement made by CBS about the renewal of another season of the show as of yet, the latest episode had the fans more worried than ever that NCIS: LA is wrapping up its stories to send off the characters at the end of Season 10.

Also Read | Travel: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Los Angeles

Apart from O’Donnell and LL Cool JJ, the NCIS: Los Angeles also stars Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith in the lead roles. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios while R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis and Frank Military. are the executive producers of the show.

Also Read | Chargers Still Struggling To Build Fan Base In Los Angeles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.