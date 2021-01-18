Neil Mahoney, Emmy-nominated Editor And Producer, Passes Away At 43; Details Inside

Neil Mahoney, the editor who has worked on some of the most iconic Comedy Central shows such as "Key and Peele" and "Drunk History", passed away at the age of 43 on the 7th of January. An online report on Latestly.com suggested that the editor-producer departed from the earth due to unknown reasons at his home in Echo Park, Los Angeles. Neil Mahoney's death was announced by his friend from the comedy/television circuit, Jonah Ray Rodrigues.

The late Emmy-nominated editor's friend, who is also an actor, writer, and comedian, took to Instagram to share the news of Neil Mahoney's death with the world. The post can be found below as well as on Jonah Ray's Instagram handle.

The Post:

Reports that read something on the lines of "Neil Mahoney dead" found their way to the Internet through publications such as The Hollywood Reporter less than 24 hours ago, as of this writing. Once the western entertainment industry got a whiff of the news, members who majorly worked in the Comedy scenario and were familiar with Neil and his work mourned his loss on various social media websites. Neil's former colleagues, friends, and acquaintances were seen sharing their fondest memory from the time they met Neil and filed them all under the hashtag #Neiledit. Some of those posts can be found below.

The Posts:

Neil Mahoney was always first at parties, a kind curmudgeon & an editor who told really long stories. I've spent the last day reading remembrances of him. He'd be so embarrassed to see how loved he was. I can't believe I'm never going to see him again. I love you Neil. #neiledit — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 10, 2021

A lovely tribute written by Jonah Ray, who also took the photo— the last photo he’d taken of Neil just before his passing. #neiledit pic.twitter.com/cgDKTnEhXH — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 17, 2021

Neil Mahoney's Career:

As per the late editor/producer's official website, Neiledit.com, Neil Mahoney's career in the entertainment industry began when he took up the job of a post-production assistant on HBO’s Tenacious D. Tenacious D is a show that was based on the rock band that was formed by Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Mahoney, post that, would go on to work on movies and television shows such as 2010's Freak Dance, Run Ronnie Run!, and Zac Efron's Pool Party, to name a few. Some of Neil's most frequent collaborators were the likes of Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk, Jack Black, and David Cross, amongst others.

