When Ryan Reynolds Opened Up About Being Quarantined With 5 Women; Read More

Ryan Reynolds is known for his sense of humour over the internet as well on the big screen. With the announcement of quarantine, the actor was also asked to stay at home. While he was at home, he used this time to spend with his daughter and raise the bar of his sense of humour. In one of the interviews by Stephen Colbert for his Late Show: At Home edition, the actor opened up about living with five women and drinking all day.

Also Read: R-rated 'Deadpool 3' in works for the MCU with Ryan Reynolds, confirms Kevin Feige

Ryan Reynolds' Interview

In the interview, Stephen asked him about his daily routine. In his humorous way, Ryan talked about spending time with his three daughters and learning new skills. He talked about making dresses because his daughters wanted him to and he didn't even hesitate to help them. He further opened up about his mother-in-law staying with the family. Stephen was surprised to know about it and prompted the question, "Are you the only man in the house with five women?" To which Ryan replied in a comic manner that he is doing his part to wipe men off the face of the Earth.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds reveals who is the favorite member of his 'pack' at home; Know here

Further in the interview, he talked about how he would react during the difficult times and that he is not very hesitant to eat his kids. He even addressed his mother-in-law and called her 'emergency' food if things get real. Later on, Stephen asked the actor about what he does to fill the empty spaces in the day. Ryan replied that he drinks while taking out the bottle of alcohol. The two men then make a drink for themselves, while talking further. Watch the interview here:

Also Read: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about the one thing about fatherhood that freaked him out

Ryan Reynolds' movies

The audience surely enjoys Ryan Reynolds' videos on his Instagram. He is quite active on his social media and promotes his brands through different humorous videos. On the work front, Ryan Reynolds' iconic character Deadpool will become the part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His new movie Free Guy is set to hit the theatres on May 21, 2020, as per hollywoodreporter.com. He was last seen in Netflix's 6 Underground.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Adam Project' child co-star recites 'Deadpool 2' NSFW monologue; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.