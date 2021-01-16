What Happened To Taylor Lautner? Why Is This 'Twilight' Star Not Seen In Movies Anymore?

Taylor Lautner became an overnight sensation when he appeared in the role of werewolf Jacob in the Twilight series. His part of the werewolf earned him a lot of fans and the limelight But, recently, this once popular hero is not seen on the silver screen anymore. It seems he just has disappeared from starring in movies. So, what happened to Taylor Lautner?

If you are wondering, why is Taylor Lautner not in movies, read this article to know what he is doing at present and what are his future plans.

His rise to fame

Taylor Lautner was a child star. As per Film Beat, he started as a child star in 2001. He became a prodigious star while acting in movies like Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3D and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. He also lent his voice to many animated films. He was also famous as a child star for his portrayal of the child superhero Sharkboy.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, he earned fame when he landed in the Twilight franchise. He started with the first movie as the werewolf Jacob. With time, and each film, his role grew more significant, and he became an overnight sensation.

His stint of flops

Despite having a great start, Taylor failed to make an impression. After appearing in the Twilight series, he got many opportunities, but nothing clicked for him. His lead role in the 2011 thriller Abduction was panned down by critics and moviegoers. According to Hollywood reporter, this movie started his downfall.

He again appeared in another action movie, Tracers in 2015. The film was a below-average grosser. He continued to appear in many actions flicks after that, but nothing gave him a hype like the Twilight franchise.

So, why is Taylor Lautner not in movies anymore? Well. He still appears in minor roles.

His last notable appearance was in the Jumanji reboot movie in a side role. He also had a supporting role in the Scream Queen movie. Unlike Pattinson and Stewart, he made some poor choices that cost Lautner a lot. But he can definitely bounce back. Hence, people still need to wait to finally decide on what happened to Taylor Lautner.

But, Taylor does not appear to be bothered about this. He always wanted to explore multiple horizons. Taylor had said to news.com felt restricted after the Twilight series and wanted to try new things and gain experience. Even if he is happy without appearing in significant roles, he still will be loved by his fans.

