Neil Patrick Harris' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'How I Met Your Mother' Actor?

Neil Patrick Harris is primarily known for his comedy roles on television and his dramatic and musical stage roles. His most popular role has been as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother. He has as appeared in many movies and television shows and has a great fan following. Take the quiz if you are one of his fans and see how much you know about the actor-.

Also Read | Neil Patrick Harris Boards 'Matrix 4', To Join Returning Keanu Reeves

Neil Patrick Harris’s quiz

1. What is Neil Patrick Harris’ date of birth?

June 15, 1972

June 15, 1973

June 15, 1974

June 15, 1975

2. What’s is the debut film of Neil Patrick Harris?

Clara’s Heart

Purple People Eater

Animal Room

Starship Troopers

3. He has won Tony Award as 'Best Actor in a Musical; for his performance in?

Sweeney Todd

Cabaret

Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

4. What is the name of Neil Patrick Harris’ spouse?

Robyn Lively

David Burtka

Christine Taylor

Kal Penn

5. How many children does the couple have?

Two – a son and a daughter

Three – a son and two daughters

Only one son

Only one daughter

Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Kidman: Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy

6. What is the name of his character in "The Smurfs"?

Gargamel

Patrick Winslow

Grace Winslow

Henri

7. Neil Patrick Harris has been given a free supply of which beverage?

Thumbs Up

Pepsi

Coca Cola

Redbull

8. He has shown keen interest in which profession?

Magician

Golfer

Polo

Soccer

9. Which superhero character has Neil Patrick Harris voiced?

The Flash

Batman

Iron Man

Quicksilver

10. He has received four Emmy Award nominations for which show?

Doogie Howser, M.D.

Family Guy

How I Met Your Mother

Glee

Also Read | How I Met Your Mother: Barney Stinson's Most Famous Quotes That Justify His Character

Neil Patrick Harris’s quiz answers

1. What is Neil Patrick Harris’ date of birth?

June 15, 1973

2. What’s is the debut film of Neil Patrick Harris?

Clara’s Heart

3. He has won Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in?

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

4. What is the name of Neil Patrick Harris’ spouse?

David Burtka

5. How many children does the couple have?

Two – a son and a daughter

Also Read | Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 16 Years Of Love With David Burtka

6. What is the name of his character in The Smurfs?

Patrick Winslow

7. Neil Patrick Harris has been given a free supply of which beverage?

Redbull

8. He has shown keen interest in which profession?

Magician

9. Which superhero character has Neil Patrick Harris voiced?

The Flash

10. He has received four Emmy Award nominations for which show?

How I Met Your Mother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.