Neil Patrick Harris' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'How I Met Your Mother' Actor?

Neil Patrick Harris is primarily known for his comedy roles on television and his dramatic and musical stage roles. His most popular role has been as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother. He has as appeared in many movies and television shows and has a great fan following. Take the quiz if you are one of his fans and see how much you know about the actor-.
Neil Patrick Harris’s quiz
1. What is Neil Patrick Harris’ date of birth?
- June 15, 1972
- June 15, 1973
- June 15, 1974
- June 15, 1975
2. What’s is the debut film of Neil Patrick Harris?
- Clara’s Heart
- Purple People Eater
- Animal Room
- Starship Troopers
3. He has won Tony Award as 'Best Actor in a Musical; for his performance in?
- Sweeney Todd
- Cabaret
- Tick, Tick… BOOM!
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch
4. What is the name of Neil Patrick Harris’ spouse?
- Robyn Lively
- David Burtka
- Christine Taylor
- Kal Penn
5. How many children does the couple have?
- Two – a son and a daughter
- Three – a son and two daughters
- Only one son
- Only one daughter
6. What is the name of his character in "The Smurfs"?
- Gargamel
- Patrick Winslow
- Grace Winslow
- Henri
7. Neil Patrick Harris has been given a free supply of which beverage?
- Thumbs Up
- Pepsi
- Coca Cola
- Redbull
8. He has shown keen interest in which profession?
- Magician
- Golfer
- Polo
- Soccer
9. Which superhero character has Neil Patrick Harris voiced?
- The Flash
- Batman
- Iron Man
- Quicksilver
10. He has received four Emmy Award nominations for which show?
- Doogie Howser, M.D.
- Family Guy
- How I Met Your Mother
- Glee
Neil Patrick Harris’s quiz answers
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch
- Two – a son and a daughter
