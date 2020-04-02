Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 16 Years Of Love With David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka tied the knot back in 2014 in Italy but the two have been together for much longer before they got married. Today, on April 1, 2020, Neil and David went on their first date together and the two never forget to celebrate this day, This year around, both Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared adorable photos of them together. Check it out below -

Also read: Kim Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Kidman: Celebs who opted for surrogacy

Neil Patrick Harris' post

Neil Patrick Harris took to his Instagram and shared a photo of David. The latter can be seen sporting a grey zipper and jeans as he poses in front of the camera. Neil also coupled the photo with a heartfelt note where he thanked David for the countless adventures he has given him. Neil stated that 16 years ago, he went on a date with a handsome man (David) and never returned, encompassing the journey of their relationship. David also shared a similarly romantic post on his Instagram. Check it out -

Also read: Neil Patrick Harris boards 'Matrix 4', to join returning Keanu Reeves

David posted an adorable selfie of him and Neil Patrick Harris. In the caption, David expressed that it has been the best 16 years of his life in the caption. He expressed that as the anniversary hasn't been a romantic one due to the ongoing pandemic, it has certainly been a memorable one. David concluded his note by stating jokingly that he would not have spent his quarantine period with anyone else but Neil.

Also read: Michael Fassbender: 5 Most Popular Movies Of The Actor That You Must Binge This Quarantine

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Black Adam' To Introduce Michael Fassbender As Doctor Fate?

Also read: X-Men In Avengers? New Marvel Theory Predicts How X-Men Can Join MCU

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.