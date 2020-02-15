Netflix And Warner Bros. In Talks To Renew 'Lucifer' For A Sixth Season: Reports

Online video streaming platform Netflix is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. Television to renew hit show Lucifer for a sixth season. However, neither Warner Bros TV or Netlfix have confirmed the reports. The series originally aired on Fox but was cancelled after three seasons and then acquired by Netflix for its fourth season.

Executive producers thank Netflix for saving the show

Netflix later went on to make an announcement that they had renewed the show for its fifth and final season with a 16 episode run. Although they said that 16 episodes would be broken up into two part of eight-episodes each. According to reports, when Lucifer was renewed for a fifth season, executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson stated that they were grateful to Netflix for saving the show. The producers further thanked the show's fans for the immense support.

Tom Ellis was gutted

When the popular series was shelved in the year 2018, Tom Ellis who played the role of Lucifer Morningstar in Lucifer, said that he was disappointed by Fox's decision.

It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans. It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumours that some of you have been asking. Fox has indeed cancelled #lucifer I’m so sorry guys. #gutted — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 11, 2018

Lucifer

Lucifer is an American Television series that first premiered on Fox on January 25, 2016. It was later acquired by Netflix. The show is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series The Sandman. The series is produced by DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

The series revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar who leaves Hell and comes to Los Angeles, where he owns a nightclub and also becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles police department. The show stars Tricia Helfer, Aimee Garcia, Tom Welling, Inbar Lavi, Rachael Harris, Scarlett Estevez, Kevin Rankin, Tom Ellis, Lauren German Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt. The cinematography has been done by Matt Coleshill, Jill D' Agnenica, Marc Pattavina, Ray Daniels III, Hector Carrillo, Fred Peterson.

