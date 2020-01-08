Lucifer Season 5: Are We Going To Meet God? Details Revealed

The infamous Lucifer is going to return on the digital platform with its final season to fulfil what its audience 'truly desired.' The show was started by Fox in the year 2016 and its first season experienced mixed reviews. However, as the show transcended further, it gained a huge fandom across the globe. But due to low ratings as per the expectations, Fox decided to end the series on its third season.

The show was later resurrected by the popular digital channel, Netflix and now the series has reached on its final season. On the previous season of Lucifer, the Devil has to go back to hell to rule and keep control over the demons that are trying to lurk out in the human world. With such a sad and suspenseful ending, fans were heartbroken and eager to know what will happen to the Devil and Chloe's love.

Who is going to play the role of God in Lucifer season 5?

Recently, while talking to an entertainment portal, co-showrunner Joe Henderson mentioned the show’s team had a big list of names before ultimately deciding on who to cast as God. Henderson revealed that the almighty himself would be played by Dennis Haysbert.

God has never actually made an entrance in the show before, apart from season three where the voice of God was presented for a narrative in the end. The voice was given by Neil Gaiman who is also the creator of the DC Comic The Sandman, which included Lucifer. After the big reveal about Dennis's role, the Tom Ellis starrer series is making a lot of news as fans are going crazy to see the father-son relationship. Netizens are eager to know how Lucifer will return to Chloe but the excitement is crossing all the heights.

In the previous season, Chloe, played by Lauren German, admits her love for Lucifer before he leaves. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for how the makers will continue the storyline. Everyone is hoping that this time they try something new apart from restarting the relationship all over again as they have been practising before. However, as God, Dennis Haysbert is going to make an entrance, it is pretty interesting to think that divinity is going to transcend further.

