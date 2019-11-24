Netflix Docuseries On Canadian Convicted Murderer Magnotta To Trace Story Of His Arrest

Netflix is set to release a three-part documentary centred around Candian murderer Luka Magnotta who was convicted for brutally killing a Chinese student in 2012. Magnotta gained notoriety after he posted online a video of him killing kittens and later charged with the brutal murder of Jun Lin.

International manhunt

The Canadian murderer not only killed Jun Lin but also dismembered her body and mailed it to elementary schools and federal political party offices. Magnotta became a subject of Interpol red notice after he fled Canada which prompted an international manhunt. Ironically, he was arrested at an internet cafe in Berlin while reading news stories about himself.

Read: From Rana Daggu-buddies To Daggu-besties: Don't Miss This Netflix-Rana Dagubatti Chat

Murderer's troubled past

Born as Eric Clinton Kirk Newman in Scarborough, Ontario, the 37-year-old Magnotta had a troubled history. Magnotta’s father was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1994 and divorced his wife. The decision forced Magnotta to move with his grandmother but he was shamed for his effeminate tendencies. Later, he started working as a stripper, escort, and gay-porn actor. In 2005, he got convicted for impersonation and fraud in which he received a nine-month conditional sentence with 12 months of probation.

According to local media reports, Magnotta visited a Jewish general hospital a month before he murdered the Chinese student. He told the psychiatrist that he was sexually assaulted by a male cousin at the age of 14 and that he feared abandonment.

Read: Best Horror Shows On Netflix Today That You Can Watch This Weekend

Serving life sentence

Magnotta is serving a mandatory life sentence and will be eligible for parole in 25 years from the day of the verdict. He was charged for first-degree murder, committing an indignity to a dead body, publishing obscene material, mailing obscene, indecent, immoral or scurrilous material and criminally harassing Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and several members of Parliament.

Read: Has Disney+ Become The Netflix Killer That Many Envisioned It To Be?

Available from December 18

The documentary titled Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer will be available on Netflix from December 18 which will revolve around a group of amateur detectives who helped nab Magnotta. British production company Raw TV has produced the show which has also produced the hit documentary Three Identical Strangers.

Read: Netflix: Best Food Documentaries On Netflix That Are A Must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.