'She' Netflix Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Web Series

'She' is a Netflix original series that follows an undercover assignment to bust a drug cartel. Here is the list She cast from Aaditi Piohankar to Vishwas Kini.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
she cast

She is a Netflix original web series that premiered on the online streaming platform on March 20, 2020. It is a dark, suspenseful show directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the plot of the series, the Mumbai police try to undertakes an assignment to uncover a drug racket. Read on to know the cast of the series which has stirred a storm among the fans of web series with its storyline.

A post shared by Aaditi Pohankar (@aaditipohankar) on

The main cast of 'She'

Aaditi Pohankar as Bhumi (undercover agent)

Bhumi is the center of the story and the story revolves around her. The series explores the journey of a senior police constable turned undercover prostitute on a mission to expose a drug cartel leader. In the course of her journey, the timid hearted Bhumi realises her dormant personality’s potential and the story takes an unexpected turn. The character of Bhumi has been portrayed by Aaditi Pohankar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaditi Pohankar (@aaditipohankar) on

Vijay Verma as Sasya

The character of Sasya who is the primary interest of the police in order to get to the drug cartel. The character of Sasya becomes a regular client of Bhumi. The character of Sasya is portrayed by Vijay Verma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) on

Vishwas Kini as Jason Fernandez

Jason Fernandez is a police officer who is also one of the main characters of the series. His character is one who designs the whole operation and trains the people involved in the assignment. The character of Jason Fernandez is portrayed by Vishwas Kini.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishwas Kini (@vishwaskinii) on

Supporting cast of She

  • Kishore Kumar G. as Nayak

  • Dhruv Thukral as Hemant

  • Sandeep Sridhar Dhabale

  • Paritosh Sand as DCP Shishir Mathur

  • Shivani Rangole as Rupa

  • Suhita Thatte as Bhumika's Mother

  • Sandeep Dhabale as Lokhande

