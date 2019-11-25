The Debate
V Wars: Fan Reactions On The Trailer Of Upcoming Netflix Series

Hollywood News

V-Wars is an upcoming fiction vampire horror series. It stars Ian Somerhalder as the lead. Trailer of the series was recently released. Read to know fans react

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
V Wars

V-Wars is an upcoming fiction vampire horror series, based on a comic series by Jonathan Maberry by the same name. It stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Peter Outerbridge, Kyle Harrison Breitkopf, Jacky Lai and Kimberly-Sue Murray. The series will stream on popular OTT platform, Netflix. The trailer of the series was revealed, which got fans excited. The show will stream on Netflix from December 5, 2019. Trailer has spread bit happiness around the colouring. Read to know their reactions.

V-Wars trailer reactions

Trailer

