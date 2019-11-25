V Wars: Fan Reactions On The Trailer Of Upcoming Netflix Series

V-Wars is an upcoming fiction vampire horror series, based on a comic series by Jonathan Maberry by the same name. It stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Peter Outerbridge, Kyle Harrison Breitkopf, Jacky Lai and Kimberly-Sue Murray. The series will stream on popular OTT platform, Netflix. The trailer of the series was revealed, which got fans excited. The show will stream on Netflix from December 5, 2019. Trailer has spread bit happiness around the colouring. Read to know their reactions.
this is so beautiful— 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@theonemorelight) November 24, 2019
the whole trailer was so intense and here it is...the moment of comfort and peace
just beautiful #vwars pic.twitter.com/aYTYxnClPQ
THE #VWars TRAILER LOOKS SO GOOD AND IAN SOMERHALDER LOOKS SO HOOTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/EOaq0ugk7X— tori🍉🖤 (@killmymindbws) November 19, 2019
We lived to see.— Ella🍃🍁🍂🎃 (@OElika) November 19, 2019
And hell Yes 👏👏
It was worth it👌👌#VWars
Cast is amazing😍😍😍
I’ve been waiting for this trailer since summer and now that I’m seeing it I’m not disappointed❤— TEAM Dr. Luther Swann (@V__Wars) November 19, 2019
Omg this trailer is so freakin' amazing 😍😍— Sonali (@sonali_kvblover) November 20, 2019
Cant wait to watch!! @iansomerhalder
Ohhhh I will be watching this for sure. That trailer looks good and Ian in it with vampires is a must watch.— Jane Burgess (@JaneBurgessAZ) November 20, 2019
Hell to the YES!!! So EXCITED!!! Worth the wait!!! Counting down the days until 12/5! #VWars— hippiechick73 (@hippiechick731) November 19, 2019
Looks awesome with an all star cast😊can’t wait to see— Moises (@bonacci_mike) November 19, 2019
this is insane .. we’ve waited so long and it’s SO WORTH IT— kim, seeing harry🥺 (@cerasustyles) November 19, 2019
Netflix, this is gonna be your hit! Mark my words👌— The power of women (@badassywomen) November 19, 2019
We need your help, Doctor Swann. @IanSomerhalder is bringing the fight to the vampire hordes, and the V Wars are just beginning… #VWars pic.twitter.com/a0SbYWZ42E— NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 19, 2019
