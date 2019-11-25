V Wars: Fan Reactions On The Trailer Of Upcoming Netflix Series

V-Wars is an upcoming fiction vampire horror series, based on a comic series by Jonathan Maberry by the same name. It stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Peter Outerbridge, Kyle Harrison Breitkopf, Jacky Lai and Kimberly-Sue Murray. The series will stream on popular OTT platform, Netflix. The trailer of the series was revealed, which got fans excited. The show will stream on Netflix from December 5, 2019. Trailer has spread bit happiness around the colouring. Read to know their reactions.

V-Wars trailer reactions

this is so beautiful

the whole trailer was so intense and here it is...the moment of comfort and peace

just beautiful #vwars pic.twitter.com/aYTYxnClPQ — 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@theonemorelight) November 24, 2019

THE #VWars TRAILER LOOKS SO GOOD AND IAN SOMERHALDER LOOKS SO HOOTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/EOaq0ugk7X — tori🍉🖤 (@killmymindbws) November 19, 2019

We lived to see.

And hell Yes 👏👏

It was worth it👌👌#VWars

Cast is amazing😍😍😍 — Ella🍃🍁🍂🎃 (@OElika) November 19, 2019

I’ve been waiting for this trailer since summer and now that I’m seeing it I’m not disappointed❤ — TEAM Dr. Luther Swann (@V__Wars) November 19, 2019

Omg this trailer is so freakin' amazing 😍😍

Cant wait to watch!! @iansomerhalder — Sonali (@sonali_kvblover) November 20, 2019

Ohhhh I will be watching this for sure. That trailer looks good and Ian in it with vampires is a must watch. — Jane Burgess (@JaneBurgessAZ) November 20, 2019

Hell to the YES!!! So EXCITED!!! Worth the wait!!! Counting down the days until 12/5! #VWars — hippiechick73 (@hippiechick731) November 19, 2019

Looks awesome with an all star cast😊can’t wait to see — Moises (@bonacci_mike) November 19, 2019

this is insane .. we’ve waited so long and it’s SO WORTH IT — kim, seeing harry🥺 (@cerasustyles) November 19, 2019

Netflix, this is gonna be your hit! Mark my words👌 — The power of women (@badassywomen) November 19, 2019

Trailer

We need your help, Doctor Swann. @IanSomerhalder is bringing the fight to the vampire hordes, and the V Wars are just beginning… #VWars pic.twitter.com/a0SbYWZ42E — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 19, 2019

