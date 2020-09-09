Danny Boyle's Iconic Films: 'The Beach' Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio And More

Danny Boyle’s film The Beach features Hollywood’s critically acclaimed actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Danny Boyle has also worked with several other actors to deliver phenomenal movies that keep the audience engrossed until the end. Here is a list of Danny Boyle’s most exceptional works.

Danny Boyle’s movies

The Beach (2000)

Danny Boyle’s The Beach is an adaptation of the novel The Beach by Alex Garland. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton, Virginie Ledoyen, Guillaume Canet and Robert Carlyle. The Beach is an adventure-based drama filmed. It was filmed in Thailand on the island called Ko Phi Phi Le. However, The Beach received mixed reviews from critics.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Also acknowledged as the most successful British film of the decade, Slumdog Millionaire is one of Danny Boyle’s finest works. Starring Dev Patel the film is based on the life of an 18-year-old boy Jamal who hails from the slums of Mumbai. Jamal participates in the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and surprises everyone, by answering every question correctly. Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire was nominated for ten Academy Awards in 2009 and won eight, the most number of awards any 2008 film has won.

127 Hours (2010)

Written and Directed by Danny Boyle, 127 Hours is a biographical film based on the canyoneering Aron Ralston. The film stars James Franco as Aron Ralston who gets trapped by a boulder in an isolated Canyon in southeastern Utah. 127 hours revolves around the period from when Ralston was trapped by the boulder to when rescued. 127 Hours received positive reviews and was nominated for six Academy Awards including Franco’s Best Actor Award.

Steve Jobs (2015)

Steve Jobs is another biographical film directed by Danny Boyle. It is based on the life of Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Michael Stuhlbarg, Katherine Waterston and Jeff Daniels. The film was critically acclaimed however it also received criticism for its historical inaccuracy.



Yesterday (2019)

Yesterday is a romantic comedy film directed by Danny Boyle. The film stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik a struggling musician who after an accident is the only person who remembers the Beatles. The film also features Lilly James, Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran. The film received positive reviews for the performances and musical sequences. Check out the trailer below.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer of The Beach/Slumdog Millionaire/ 127 Hours

