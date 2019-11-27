Netflix Series 'The Game Changers' To Change The Game Of Food Culture?

The world has seen a sudden boom with web content being in high demand and now the trend has reached India as well. One such popular OTT platform called Netflix is known for showcasing high-quality content-driven web series. The show The Game Changers is one such show that showcases the connection of vegetarian food source and fitness. It is being called as an eye-opener documentary that focuses on the effect of vegetarianism on people's fitness, on athletes' performance and encompasses a curiosity that entices the audience to watch this controversial documentary.

ALSO READ| Netflix Cancelled 7 Of Their Popular Shows And The Audience Clearly Did Not Agree

ALSO READ| Netflix To Save The Historic Paris Theatre

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma praising Netflix show

Recently Virat Kohli, the ace Indian cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma, who is a Bollywood megastar herself, were seen applauding the show for its content being vegetarian themselves. In an interview with a web portal, Virat Kohli mentioned that he believes that vegetarianism has helped him tremendously in his fitness as well as a professional performance. Take a look at what Virat Kohli tweeted about the Netflix show.

Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019

ALSO READ| Netflix To Keep New York City’s Iconic Paris Theatre Open

All about Netflix'sThe Game Changers

The Game Changers is a 2018 documentary produced by James Cameron, Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger about the advantages of a plant-based diet for athletes. The documentary follows former UFC fighter James Wilks who meets visionary scientists, top athletes all over the world to find about the optimum diet for one's performance and health. The series is directed by Oscar-winner director Louie Psihoyos, who last directed the crime documentary for which he won the oscar titled The Cove. The Game Changers stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lewis Hamilton, and James Wilks showcasing their views and their own experiences through vegetarianism.

ALSO READ| The Irishman To Stream On Netflix Today, Fans Express Excitement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.