Chris Hemsworth Clears Air About Retiring From MCU After 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth as he reprises the titular role for the fourth solo movie. His Marvel colleagues like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans has left their superhero character after a trilogy. Now Hemsworth talked about whether he would leave the MCU or not after Thor 4.

Chris Hemsworth on retiring from MCU after Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature a female incarnation of Thor. In a recent interview with Elle Man, Chris Hemsworth was asked if it means that he would pass on the mantle and retire as the God of Thunder. The actor replied saying, “Are you crazy?!” and stated that he is “not going” into any retirement period as he laughed off. He mentioned that Thor if “far too young” for that. Hemsworth said that he is only 1,500 years old. He noted that Thor 4 is “definitely” not a film in which he says goodbye to this brand, MCU. “At least I hope so,” he asserted.

Chris Hemsworth also spoke about the script of Thor: Love and Thunder and its production. He said that after reading the script, he can say that he is “very excited” for it. He is sure that in the production there will be a “lot of love” and a lot of lighting. Hemsworth mentioned that he is glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, he is still part of the Marvel Universe and they can continue the story of Thor.

The actor stated that he obviously cannot tell anything about the plot, but to satisfy fan's curiosity, he asserted that he had more fun reading Thor: Love and Thunder script than on Thor Ragnarok. He noted that it proves something because the movie was brilliant.

Along with Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder cast also has Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will go on to take the mantle of a female version of Thor. Christian Bale will also be making his MCU debut in the movie as he will play an undisclosed villain. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie is said to pick up after the event of Avengers: Endgame. The production of the movie is underway. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.

