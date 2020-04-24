Avengers Fans Electrified At Chris Hemsworth's Big Claim On 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Script

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth as he reprises the role of Thor. From its casting to the release date, it is a much anticipated film. Hemsworth recently revealed details on the upcoming movie. Read to know more.

Chris Hemsworth’s claim make fans excited

In an interview with a daily, Chris Hemsworth disclosed about the script of Thor: Love and Thunder. He said that it is one of the best scripts he has ever read in years. He stated that the director of the film, the Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is at his best. Hemsworth added that if the version he read is the one they get running with, it is going to be pretty insane.

Marvel fans are always waiting for a news to drop on the upcoming films. The news on the script of the upcomer being ‘pretty insane’ filled fans with excitement. Many took to Twitter to express their excitement. Check out what a few of them say.

I just can’t wait. It’s gonna be awesome and mindblowing. — Mischief Saw Tom ☀️ (@Vairons_Split) April 23, 2020

this movie will shake the table even harder than Ragnarok did i'm so ready — sandro (@parkerswaves) April 23, 2020

idk how it will ever beat ragnarok so i’m so excited to see it. taika is a genius i have full trust this will be incredible — isa luvs venus||196 DAYS (@natashaxrogers) April 23, 2020

I hope the ambition pays off.

I hope it's a good movie. A lot of the Phase 4 movies make me concerned about the future of the MCU. — Mark Rounseville (@MARounseville) April 23, 2020

Oooooo!!!! Can't wait!!!

If @chrishemsworth says that it is the "best script" then IT MUST BE! — Robert "Jack" Reynolds (@Jack_Reynolds05) April 23, 2020

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Female Thor. Christian Bale will appear in the movie reportedly playing the main villain. Writer and director, Taika Waititi will also return as Korg and is speculated that Tom Hiddleston as Loki can also make an appearance. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022.

