Netflix Takes Down 'Chappelle’s Show' After He Slams ViacomCBS Over Non-payment

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently slammed ViacomCBS for licensing his old show Chappelle’s Show, without paying him any money for it. Chappelle in an Instagram video titled Unforgiven revealed that he had requested Netflix to take Chappelle’s Show off its streaming service after he found out that ViacomCBS was licensing the program without paying his dues.

The comedian has a long-standing relationship with Netflix as he has been doing stand-up specials for the streaming service for over four years now. In the Instagram video, Dave Chappelle recalled his early days as a comedian and how he never got paid for Chappelle’s Show. In the clip, he said, “When I left that show I never got paid. I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either. That’s why I like working for Netflix.”

Chappelle in the clip also made an appeal to his fans, which he also made on SNL earlier this month and said, “So I’m not going to the agents, I’m coming to my real boss — I’m coming to you. I’m begging you — if you ever liked me, if you ever think there was anything worthwhile about me, I’m begging you, please don’t watch that show. I’m not asking you to boycott any network — boycott me. Boycott Chappelle’s Show. Do not watch it unless they pay me.”

Netflix respected Chappelle’s request, and removed the show last night, a rep for the streamer confirmed to Deadline. The show began streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on Nov. 1. Chappelle’s Show, owned by ViacomCBS, is still available on the company’s Comedy Central and CBS All Access outlets and was also recently licensed by HBO Max. Companies that license a program pay the seller who, in turn, has to compensate the creatives on the show. Chappelle was the co-creator, executive producer, and star of Chappelle’s Show, which had an abbreviated but very successful run on Comedy Central from 2003-2006.

