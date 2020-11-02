Saturday Night Live Gets Dave Chappelle On The Show To Star In Post-US Elections Episode

Saturday Night Live has finally announced their next guest will be Dave Chappelle, who will be seen on November 7 post the election. The comedian has been on the show numerous times before, often delivering satire and interesting comedy. Dave Chappelle is known for his humour and Netflix specials due to which he has often received tremendous praise. The news of having him on the show for Saturday Night Live was greeted with considerable delight by fans on social media.

Also Read | When Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Dialogue On SNL Left Audience Spellbound

Saturday Night Live gets Dave Chappelle on the show

Saturday Night Live makers posted the news on their Instagram page with a shot of a note. The note simply read: “Nov 7 Dave Chappelle”. A few celebrities, along with a host of fans, were delighted with the announcement as they brace themselves to watch the comedian perform on Saturday Night Live.

Chappelle will be seen on SNL after the US Presidential elections. In the past, the comedian has amazed the audiences with humour and some not-so-subtle criticism of the workings of the government. SNL fans are expecting more of the same from Chappelle this time around.

Also Read | Who Is H.E.R? Know About The Singer-songwriter Who Appeared On 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live often also hosts a musical guest as well, however, the makers have not yet revealed who will feature on the November 7 episode. However, the confirmation of Chappelle came as a huge surprise to fans.

The comedian has banked a number of awards in the past for his specials released on various platforms. His take on George Floyd’s death in a roughly 8-minute-long video also became quite popular. In the past as well, Chappelle has commented on the working of the government in hilarious fashion in his other stand-up shows have also created a huge buzz among the audience. The comedian has made numerous appearances on Saturday Night Live in the past, speaking about various issues and tackling them through his wit and humour.

Also Read | John Mulaney To Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Dave had also hosted the Saturday Night Live episode in 2016 after the US Presidential elections back then. Thus, having him this year as well is something that the fans were appreciative of in the comments section.

Also Read | John Mulaney Apologizes For Causing The Pandemic On Saturday Night Live

Image courtesy: Still from SNL

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.