Last Updated:

Saturday Night Live Fans Went Berserk After The Show's Delay; Dave Chappelle Saved The Day

Saturday Night Live fans went berserk after the show's delay! However, comedian Dave Chappelle and Foo Fighters band saved the night for the SNL fans.

Written By
Surabhi Sabat
saturday night live

Saturday Night Live aka SNL fans earlier took to Twitter to share their disappointment after a college football game delayed their SNL episode on November 7 late night. The episode was the first to air after Joe Biden won at the U.S. elections as the President. The SNL episode that aired on Nov 7 saw a Clemson vs Notre Dame college football game to have caused a delay. The episode was one of the most anticipated ones on the SNL after Biden's win as the audience wanted to see SNL's take on Biden's win, as well as because comedian Dave Chappelle was slated to host the show as well. Take a look at the comments SNL fans shared on Twitter after the SNL episode got delayed by 40 minutes due to the college football game. 

Saturday Night Live is a late-night American TV sketch comedy show where each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest. Each episode starts with an SNL cold open sketch that ends when one of the cast breaks character and says their popular tag line "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"

ALSO READ| Saturday Night Live Gets Dave Chappelle On The Show To Star In Post-US Elections Episode

Saturday Night Live fans were not happy after the show was delayed this Saturday

On November 7, 2020, SNL aired the sixth episode of its 46th season, however, it was 40-45 minutes late. The episode was hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle with the Foo Fighters band as the musical guests on the SNL episode. The episode did not air as smoothly as the SNL fans would have anticipated, so the angry fans took to Twiter to lash out the college game that started airing instead of SNL for quite a while. This then followed with local news, after which the SNL aired at 12:30 pm slot instead of its usual 11:30 slot. Read on for some interesting tweets that the SNL fans wrote about SNL last night. 

ALSO READ| John Mulaney To Host 'Saturday Night Live'

ALSO READ| John Mulaney Apologizes For Causing The Pandemic On Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live saw comedian Dave Chappelle hosting the November 7 episode post the election. The comedian has been on the show numerous times before, often delivering satire and interesting comedy sets. Dave Chappelle is known for his humour and Netflix specials due to which he has often received tremendous praise. Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday late night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC channel. 

ALSO READ| Who Is H.E.R? Know About The Singer-songwriter Who Appeared On 'Saturday Night Live'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND