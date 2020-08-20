'Ant-Man' & 'The Wasp' Has A Scene That Dr Who Predicted Years Ago; See Connection Here

A tweet by a Marvel fan is trending as he pointed out how actor David Tennant has strong intuition when it comes to the Avengers. In an old video, Doctor Who actor David was asked who, according to him, would cry the most watching a certain drama film. The actor’s answer back then proved out to be correct as years later the film portrayed a scene where David’s predictions had become true.

Ant-Man and The Wasp prediction scene

Four years ago, the Doctor Who male protagonist was asked which Avenger character did he think would cry the most watching the film, The Fault In Our Stars. The movie was an adaptation of a book with the same title written by John Green. Doctor Who lead David revealed that according to him, Paul Rudd’s character the Ant Man (also known as Scott Lang in the film), would cry watching the film.

A couple of years later, when the film The Ant-man and The Wasp released, David’s vision was seen coming to reality. In the shot, Paul Rudd’s character Antman is seen reading the book, The Fault In Our Stars. Moreover, he is not only reading the book, but he can also be seen crying a lot.

Read Also | Marvel's Wasp Evangeline Lilly Is In Delhi And Excited Indian Fans Have Questions

However, it was only recently that a fan pointed this out and the tweet has been doing the rounds on social media. The Marvel fan attached a snapshot from David Tennant’s interview with the shot where Paul Rudd is seen crying whilst reading the novel. The fan tweeted the picture as he wrote, “In a Marvel Interview, David Tennant said he thought Ant-Man would cry at the book The Fault In Our Stars. In Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018), Scott is seen crying whilst reading it near the film's beginning”.

Check out the tweet below.

In a Marvel Interview, David Tennant said he thought Ant-Man would cry at the book The Fault In Our Stars. In Ant Man and The Wasp (2018), Scott is seen crying whilst reading it near the film's beginning. pic.twitter.com/UnvSpkAbS7 — Movie Details (@moviedetail) August 14, 2020

Read Also | What Is Leaving Netflix In July 2020? Here Is List Of Films That Are Leaving The Platform

The tweet gained attention from netizens and they flooded it with their reactions. Several users reacted saying that they wonder how David Tennant must have reacted seeing the scene. Other netizens retweeted and laughed at the observation while appreciating it. Check out some of the reactions below.

Man, I'd love to know how David Tennant's reaction to that was when he saw THAT scene, lol. — Israel Dosal (@DosalIsrael) August 19, 2020

Lmfaoo GTFOH🤣🤣 — Korra's future Ex-hubby♍ (@ThaBendu) August 15, 2020

Read Also | New Avengers 4 'promo Art' Hints At Massive Upgrades For Some Of Our Favourite Marvel Superheroes

On another note, Doctor Who dropped its first trailer for David Tennant and Tom Baker crossover story and it has been received well by fans. Doctor Who is a Sci-fi series about a mysterious 2000-year-old time traveller and his journey with his companions. The show stars David Tennant in the lead.

FIRST LISTEN! 🔊 👂 Hear David Tennant and Tom Baker in the trailer for this month's double-Doctor adventure, #DoctorWho: Out of Time. Pre-order it here: https://t.co/7O4mG5M0TN pic.twitter.com/iAhBdTZ1Of — Big Finish (@bigfinish) August 18, 2020

Read Also | How To Watch Marvel Movies In Chronological Order? All 23 Released MCU Films In Order

Image credits: Paul Rudd & David Tennant Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.