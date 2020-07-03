What Is Leaving Netflix In July 2020? Here Is List Of Films That Are Leaving The Platform

Quick links:
Netflix has a line up of new additions for its viewers. Many of these new additions are Netflix originals such as the rebooted version of Unsolved Mysteries, Dark Season 3. While there are movies such as 365 Days which are performing amazingly on the platform. However, since the beginning of 2020 many popular shows such as NBC's Friends and films such as Charlotte’s Web have departed from the platform. Find out, “What is leaving Netflix in July?”
Films will be leaving Netflix throughout the month. These films include 47 Meters Down, The Iron Lady, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ex Machina, Inglourious Basterds and animated hit film The Incredibles 2. In addition, the features leaving Netflix to include Scary Movie 2, Godzilla, Room, Joaquin Phoenix starrer Her, The Edge of Seventeen, the hit film Sex and the City 2 and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Talking about shows leaving in July 2020, The Fosters seasons one to five will be gone. While QB1: Beyond the Lights will be leaving Netflix in July 2020 as well. Here is a complete list of films and television shows bidding farewell to Netflix this month.
