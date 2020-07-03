What Is Leaving Netflix In July 2020? Here Is List Of Films That Are Leaving The Platform

Netflix has a line up of new additions for its viewers. Many of these new additions are Netflix originals such as the rebooted version of Unsolved Mysteries, Dark Season 3. While there are movies such as 365 Days which are performing amazingly on the platform. However, since the beginning of 2020 many popular shows such as NBC's Friends and films such as Charlotte’s Web have departed from the platform. Find out, “What is leaving Netflix in July?”

Read | Where is 'Mad Men' going to stream after leaving Netflix? Read to know

Read | Is The Andy Griffith show leaving Netflix? Find out when this 60's show is leaving

What is leaving Netflix in July?

Films will be leaving Netflix throughout the month. These films include 47 Meters Down, The Iron Lady, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ex Machina, Inglourious Basterds and animated hit film The Incredibles 2. In addition, the features leaving Netflix to include Scary Movie 2, Godzilla, Room, Joaquin Phoenix starrer Her, The Edge of Seventeen, the hit film Sex and the City 2 and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Read | Is 'Cheers' leaving Netflix? Find out what is the fate of the popular American show

Talking about shows leaving in July 2020, The Fosters seasons one to five will be gone. While QB1: Beyond the Lights will be leaving Netflix in July 2020 as well. Here is a complete list of films and television shows bidding farewell to Netflix this month.

Read | Is 'The Fosters' Leaving Netflix? Where can one stream the season now? Find out here

Leaving Netflix on July 4 is Blue Valentine

Leaving Netflix on July 5 is Meryl Streep starrer The Iron Lady and The Fosters

Leaving Netflix July 8 is Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving Netflix on July 9 is 47 Meters Down

Leaving Netflix on July 11: There is a huge line up of films leaving the platform on this day. They include The Adderall Diaries, Enemy, Ginger & Rosa, A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, Locke, The Spectacular Now and Scarlett Johansson’s sci-fi drama Under the Skin

Leaving Netflix on July 12 is the comedy special Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving Netflix on July 15 is Forks Over Knives

On July 18 the line up of films retreating from the platform includes, Life After Beth, A Most Violent Year, Obvious Child, Room, Tusk

Leaving Netflix on July 21 is Bolt and Quentin Tarantino’s Brad Pitt starrer Inglourious Basterds

Leaving Netflix on July 25 is Dark Places, Ex Machina and Mississippi Grind

On July 26, Country Strong will depart

Leaving Netflix on July 28 is Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and Her

On July 29 Pixar’sThe Incredibles 2 will bid farewell to the viewers.

On the last day of the month, July 31, the Back to the Future trilogy, Can’t Hardly Wait, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chernobyl Diaries, The Edge of Seventeen, Freedom Writers, Godzilla, Guess Who, Hancock, and The Interview, The Jarhead trilogy, Open Season, The Pursuit of Happyness, Resident Evil: Extinction, Romeo Must Die, Scary Movie 2, Sex and the City 2, Stuart Little and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will be gone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.