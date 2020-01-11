Miley Cyrus Managed To Make It To The Headlines THESE Times For All The Wrong Reasons

Popular American singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist, Miley Cyrus is famous for her role in the superhit show Hannah Montana. She is also known for always being in news, be it for her personal life, public image, outfits, viral photos or her performances.

The singer has gained a lot of limelight because of her bold nature and this has eventually led to many controversies. Here are some of the times when Miley Cyrus created news all for the wrong reasons.

"Won't have babies" statement

Miley Cyrus opened about her thoughts on bearing a child and becoming a mother in an interview. She spoke very boldly and said that the 'earth is angry' and the singer feels that she wants to have a kid only when he/she can see fish in the sea. Reportedly, she said that she does not want to bring her baby in a depleted planet.

Offends the LGBTQ community

Miley always chooses to express her feelings with her people. Being part of the LGBTQ community, she made a statement stating that all lesbians do not have to remain that way as there are good men in the world. After this statement, many women and men belonging to the community got offended and said that they do not choose to be gay because men are evil, they love what they are.

Miley Cyrus losing Walmart deal

The singer is someone who never fails to address her flaws with her fans and while doing the same she revealed a massive backlash of her younger self. She brought out that she was signed for a big deal with Walmart when she was 17, and on the day of her 18th birthday, she smoked a bong and the video got viral. The viral video reached to the retail brand and reportedly they called off the deal.

