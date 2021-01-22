Netizens React As Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Finally Reveal Their Daughter's Name

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently revealed the name of their daughter in a very subtle way. Gigi Hadid's baby's name Khai is now mentioned in her bio. As soon as Gigi updated her bio, several fans took to their Twitter handles to talk about the same. Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Gigi's daughter's name revelation.

Netizens react to Gigi Hadid's baby's name Khai

Twitteratis gave a very mixed reaction to Gigi changing her bio to "Khai's mom". Several fans asked Gigi and Zayn if the number plate of their car that read "GZK" is an amalgamation of their initials. Some even said that Khai's name was right in front of their eyes and they never noticed. A fan even shared a picture of Harry Styles that says, "screams internally". Take a look at the tweets that noticed the number plate of their car.

Gigi,, Zayn and Khai initials on number plate.... It was right in front of us... pic.twitter.com/gbFuTq8O0x — zayn is shreya's आफ़ताब ¹ᴰ (@golden_zayn93) January 22, 2021

so... does GZK stands for gigi, zayn & khai??



I NEED ANSWERS pic.twitter.com/nwSqGdYqKM — 𝖇. 🖤 | claims tulsa jesus freak (@postysrep) January 22, 2021

A lot of fans complimented the couple on naming their child Khai. A fan wrote that it is the cutest name they have ever heard. Several fans were confused as to where the couple revealed her name. A fan mentioned that it was in her bio and they should go and check it out. She also wrote that Zayn Malik's daughter's name is gorgeous. A Twitter user mentioned Khai's meaning. He wrote that the meaning of Khai is the chosen one of Royalty. Here are some of those tweets.

khai its the name of zigi’s baby crying in a cool way rn 😭😭 — anna loves khai (@lgbtberry) January 22, 2021

khai. ur kidding me 🥺 that’s the cutest name i’ve ever heard wth 🥰 — Sassi✨🤍 (@SH_HStyles_x) January 22, 2021

gigi wrote it on her insta bio

and yess Khai is a gorgeous naamee — jass⋰ (@jasminyagmurrr) January 22, 2021

A fan mentioned that Gigi's grandma's name is Khairiah and Khai could be a short form of her name. Another wrote that is also the short form of Bella, Gigi's sister's middle name Khair. The fan wrote that if it was intentional then it was extremely cute to name her Khai. Another wrote that Khai means crowned in Egyptian thus proving that Zayn and Gigi created a princess.

Some fans even noticed that Zayn had gotten a new tattoo done on his arm. It means Khai in Arabic and nobody noticed this for a long time. A Twitter user trolled the name and shared a picture of a valley as in Hindi Khai means a valley.

gigi's grandma's name is khairiah so "khai" might be a short for her name too 🥺 like bella's middle name — Lilya adores mishi 🌙 (@zaynschand) January 22, 2021

wait the name Khai is similar to Bellas middle name Khair. If it’s intentional that’s so SO cute — Jess ♥︎♡︎ (@FvckinAvocad0s) January 22, 2021

khai means crowned in egyptian, zayn and gigi really created a princess — jade is part of the mel hate club (@tobesonialler) January 22, 2021

Looks like Zayn’s new tattoo is his daughter’s name “Khai” in arabic 🥺🥺❤️



© ZaynForHero pic.twitter.com/b4QUjHLOfp — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) January 22, 2021

A cute picture of zayn gigi and khai pic.twitter.com/iK76NQKpdT — selena (@reeee_sha) January 22, 2021

