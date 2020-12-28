Gigi Hadid Shares Zayn Malik's Unseen Pictures As Part Of New Instagram Challenge

Gigi Hadid has shared some never before seen pictures with her fans. The supermodel took up a popular Instagram challenge and shared many throwbacks from her camera roll. But two of these pictures are making major headlines as they are two of Zayn’s unseen pictures. Find out more details about this story below.

Gigi Hadid shares Zayn Malik unseen pictures on Instagram

A new social media challenge has been making rounds on Instagram. Many celebrities are now sharing unseen pictures from their camera roll as fans ask pictures from various dates and special occasions. Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently joined this bandwagon. The 25-year-old model shared many pictures in her Instagram stories as part of this challenge.

Also read | Gigi Hadid Shares A Picture Updating Her 'Fresh Cut' For The Season In An IG Post

But two pictures have been creating immense buzz on social media. She started the challenge by simply asking her, “Post a picture of”. But Gigi Hadid did not forget to mention, “pls don’t say ‘the baby’ it’s not happening”. She then began sharing many pictures has requested by her fans. Soon a fans asked her to share a picture from May 30 and Gigi Hadid shared a Zayn Malik’s picture from May 30, 2016. Take a look at Gigi Hadid’s Instagram story here.

After posting a few more stories, one of Gigi Hadid’s fans requested her to post a picture from April 3. The 25-year-old supermodel once again shared her boyfriend Zayn Malik’s unseen picture. In this picture, Zany Malik is sweetly kissing Gigi Hadid. Take a look at Gigi Hadid’s Instagram story featuring Zayn Malik here.

Also read | Gigi Hadid Spotted With Newborn Daughter In NY City, All Clad In Winter Layers; See Pic

Zayn and Gigi via Gigi Hadid’s Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/yBS7SDg2Xr — Zayn Malik Daily (@zmdaily) December 28, 2020

#Update ðŸ“² : Unseen photo of Zayn via Gigi Hadids Instagram story ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/C5LbW1Pkhe — Zquad Exclusive (@zquad_exclusive) December 28, 2020

AwwðŸ¥º

Just thought of how many unseens gigi must have on her phone..millions I guess. https://t.co/edYfqTHa4D — anika (@dlibyhmp3) December 28, 2020

Apart from Zayn Malik’s never before seen pictures, another Gigi Hadid’s Instagram story from this series has gone viral. Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her spice cabinet when a fan asked her to share a picture from September 15. What surprised fans more was when most of the spices from this cabinet are used in Indian and Pakistani food. The spice cabinet included jars of ‘haldi (turmeric), tandoori masala, and garam masala’.

Gigi Hadid captioned this image by writing, “Lol I was a psycho pregnant person”. Many of Gigi Hadid’ fans were glad to know her love for Indian spices. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

Can you spot shan masalay?ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚

Gigi hadid posted this on her story #GigiHadid #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/svGDib86xg — SamØ±een (@SyedaSamreen_) December 28, 2020

Also read | Gigi Hadid's Ex Tyler Cameron Spends Quality Time With Instagram Model Ireland Borba?

Also read | Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Girl Leaving Fans Awestruck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.