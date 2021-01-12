Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby's Face Accidentally Revealed By Yolanda Hadid

Fans of both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been following and supporting their relationship ever since it first began. Even though their relationship has hit a few rough patches, the couple has ultimately decided to stay with each other. Their individual fandoms were filled with excitement when the couple announced that Gigi had given birth to a baby girl. While everything about the baby has been kept as a secret away from media glare, Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid accidentally shared the baby’s face on social media. Here is what happened.

Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid accidentally reveals the baby’s face

The celebrity couple and their family has decided to keep their daughter away from the glare of social media and maintain a low profile. However, Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid shared a picture which accidentally revealed the baby’s face on social media. Even though the baby has turned her face away from the camera even as her grandmother holds her, the baby’s face was visible in the reflection in a mirror across and her face was seen by many netizens. Yolanda then went on to immediately remove the picture after realising her folly.

Even though she deleted the post, the baby’s face was seen by many. She then went on to post the same picture once again, after having cropped out the part where the baby’s reflection could be seen. She also penned a long message in the Instagram post, in which she revealed how she misses her own mother, but becoming a grandmother has brought immense joy in her life. She also talked about how her mother was “crazy” for her grandchildren, but how Yolanda finally understood the joy of being a grandmother.

Yolanda Hadid has had a long and successful career in modelling and television as well. She has appeared in the popular America reality television show called The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid eventually entered the world of modelling as well and have become one of the most famous supermodels in the world, being on the covers of some of the most famous magazines in the world.

