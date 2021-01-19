Gigi Hadid Recalls The Time When She Found Out About Her Pregnancy; See Tweets

Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently took to her Twitter to answer some of her fan's questions. She revealed a lot of information about her pregnancy. One of her fans prompted a question about the time when Gigi found out that she was pregnant. The question reads, 'when did you walk for jacquemus, did you already know that you were pregnant? or you only knew after?' Read further to know about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy news.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid reveals her favourite pregnancy snack, says 'Zayn's ribs with fries'

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy news

Gigi Hadid's Twitter is filled with her answering questions related to her pregnancy. When her fan asked the question, she replied, "Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show bless". Later on, Gigi also shared a video from Tom Ford show on her Instagram. Check out the tweet and her post on Instagram.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid wishes mom and ‘Oma’ Yolanda on her birthday; Wishes her the 'best year'

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show ðŸ¤¯ I was so nauseous backstage ðŸ˜… but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show ðŸ¥– ðŸ§€ bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

In her Instagram post, she added that it was a year ago when she found out about her pregnancy. In the post, she added two pictures and one video of her walking on the ramp. She is seen wearing a satin backless dress with transparent heels. Her caption reads, "A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl [emoji] was in there". Her comment section is filled with her celebrity friends and fans appreciating her beauty.

Also Read: Is Zayn Malik hinting at his and Gigi Hadid's engagement through a new song? Fans think so

(Image credit: Gigi Hadid's Instagram post)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been on and off since 2015. They announced their pregnancy in April 2020 and Gigi also shared her pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram. The couple met at Justin Beiber's AMA after-party. They are not engaged but are parents to a baby girl that was born in September 2020. On work end, Zayn has been releasing music from his album 'Nobody is listening'. The album has 11 tracks and fans are busy interpreting the songs and his relationship with the model. The singer celebrated his birthday recently and had a small party at home. Gigi shared some pictures from the event on her Instagram and in her post, she wished Zayn and called him 'Zaddy baba'.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid pens birthday note for Zayn on his 28th birthday, calls him 'Zaddy baba'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.