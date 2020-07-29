Emmy Nominations: Netizens React To Reese, Kristen Bell & Others Being Snubbed

The 2020 Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning. HBO’s Watchmen became the most-nominated series this year followed by Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark. However, netizens have been expressing their disappointment in Emmy Nominations snubs.

The Emmy Nominations snubs include many popular series and some of them came as shockers to fans. They took to Twitter and ranted how their favourite actors got snubbed from 72nd Emmy Awards nominations. Several fans expressed that some of the more popular and critically acclaimed shows did not get the due recognition in Emmy Awards nominations 2020.

Fans upset Reese Witherspoon was snubbed

Several fans took to Twitter and asked why Reese Witherspoon was not nominated despite having appeared in three different shows this year. Several other fans included her name in the ‘most obvious Emmy nominations snubs for me’. Another fan pointed out that the actor works very hard and finds smart projects for herself and friends. Check out the tweets below.

Reese Witherspoon being snubbed for an emmy nomination 😡 — fran (@frannjane) July 28, 2020

Sweet Reese Witherspoon made me want to reach through the TV and slap her in Little Fires Everywhere and she still got snubbed for an Emmy nom?! pic.twitter.com/rB0a0i2WUX — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 28, 2020

A lot of snarky tweets about the Reese Witherspoon Emmy snubs. What gave any of you the audacity to be snarky towards Reese Witherspoon? She acts and produces her ass off, finding smart projects for her and her gal pals. She also gives great social media content. Sit down. — Sober Sister Casey “Cici” Cooper (@soneall89) July 28, 2020

How Reese Witherspoon in 3 different shows this year and got Emmy snubbed from all of them pic.twitter.com/o7KGCWAITU — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) July 28, 2020

The most obvious emmy nominations snubs for me:

Viola Davis - HTGAWM

Reese Witherspoon - Little Fires Everywhere

Mj Rodriguez/Dominique Jackson/Indya Moore/Hallie Sahar/Angelica Ross- POSE

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul pic.twitter.com/RqIQRgjzgU — diane lockhart stan account (@yeetbeete) July 28, 2020

Fans cannot believe Kristen Bell too was left out of Emmy Nominations

Several fans expressed how upset they were that Kristen Bell was snubbed by Emmy Awards. Fans took to Twitter and included her name in the list of actors they were upset could not make it to the Emmy Awards nominations. Several fans could not believe that Kristen Bell was dropped from the Emmy nominations. Check out the tweets below.

#Emmy snubs I'm upset about:



- Everything Queen Sugar

- The rest of the cast The Good Place

(Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto)

- Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley for This Is Us

- Brooklyn Nine-Nine ensemble cast — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) July 12, 2018

#Emmy snubs for me are obviously Reese Weitherspoon (x3), Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever (x2), Elle Fanning, Kristen Bell, Pose and its amazing cast (specifically MJ Rodriguez), Ben Platt, Nicole Kidman, Patti LuPone, and Survivor Winners at War for reality series — Marc (@MarcGreene1) July 28, 2020

Remember when D'Arcy Carden flawlessly did an impression of Kristen Bell doing an impression of Jameela Jamil and the Emmys STILL had the gall to snub her?! #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/NQOH4Sc8Jm — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 21, 2019

Emmy Awards nominations 2020 snubbed Bob Odenkirk as well

Numerous fans were disappointed that Better Call Saul actors and the show did not receive any recognition at the Emmy Awards nominations 2020. Fans were upset that many brilliant actors from the show, including Bob Odenkirk, were ignored and left out of Emmy Awards nominations 2020. Check out the tweets below.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn turned in masterful, throat-stopping, hushed-awe performances this year on BCS. Ridiculous. #Emmys #snub #BetterCallSaul — Briggs Hatton (@BriggsHatton) July 28, 2020

Bob Odenkirk and @TomPelphrey are my biggest Emmy nom snubs. — AJ Gersh | KTXS (@AJGershTV) July 28, 2020

Emmy snubs!



Rhea Seehorn -Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul- Best Drama

Pamela Aldon - Better Things

Better Things - Best Comedy — Pam C ❤🐕❤ (@pamcho3) July 28, 2020

Rhea Seehorn not getting an Emmy nomination for Better Call Saul is an absolute joke.

Bob Odenkirk snubbed as well. — Varun Begur Venkatesh (@Varun_003) July 28, 2020

Better Things

Better Things is an American comedy-drama series that stars Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. Fans of the show were disappointed that it was left out of Emmy Awards nominations 2020. They took to twitter and expressed their disappointment. Check out the tweets below.

So. Please explain to me:

a) What Emmy has against Better Things

b) Why Emmy keeps allowing The Handmaid's Tale to take up real estate in subpar seasons

c) The Bob Odenkirk snub — Melanie McFarland (@McTelevision) July 28, 2020

Zero nominations for "Better Things."



No nomination for Rhea Seehorn.



No song nominations for "Central Park."



But... Brad Pitt got one for being on "SNL" for less than three minutes. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) July 28, 2020

Emmy acting snubs for Better Call Saul are hard to fathom. Also disappointed in the lack of love for Better Things, The Outsider, The Plot Against America, The Great. — Wayne Massingham (@Oceansnevlisten) July 29, 2020

