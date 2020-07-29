Last Updated:

Emmy Nominations: Netizens React To Reese, Kristen Bell & Others Being Snubbed

Emmy Nominations 2020 were announced on Tuesday. Netizens reacted to Reese, Kristen Bell & others being snubbed in the Emmy awards nominations 2020

Written By
Anushka Pathania
The 2020 Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning. HBO’s Watchmen became the most-nominated series this year followed by Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark. However, netizens have been expressing their disappointment in Emmy Nominations snubs.

The Emmy Nominations snubs include many popular series and some of them came as shockers to fans. They took to Twitter and ranted how their favourite actors got snubbed from 72nd Emmy Awards nominations. Several fans expressed that some of the more popular and critically acclaimed shows did not get the due recognition in Emmy Awards nominations 2020.

Fans upset Reese Witherspoon was snubbed

Several fans took to Twitter and asked why Reese Witherspoon was not nominated despite having appeared in three different shows this year. Several other fans included her name in the ‘most obvious Emmy nominations snubs for me’. Another fan pointed out that the actor works very hard and finds smart projects for herself and friends. Check out the tweets below.

Fans cannot believe Kristen Bell too was left out of Emmy Nominations

Several fans expressed how upset they were that Kristen Bell was snubbed by Emmy Awards. Fans took to Twitter and included her name in the list of actors they were upset could not make it to the Emmy Awards nominations. Several fans could not believe that Kristen Bell was dropped from the Emmy nominations. Check out the tweets below.

Emmy Awards nominations 2020 snubbed Bob Odenkirk as well

Numerous fans were disappointed that Better Call Saul actors and the show did not receive any recognition at the Emmy Awards nominations 2020. Fans were upset that many brilliant actors from the show, including Bob Odenkirk, were ignored and left out of Emmy Awards nominations 2020. Check out the tweets below.

Better Things

Better Things is an American comedy-drama series that stars Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. Fans of the show were disappointed that it was left out of Emmy Awards nominations 2020. They took to twitter and expressed their disappointment. Check out the tweets below.

