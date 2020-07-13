How Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon And Other Hollywood Celebs Spent Their Weekend

Many Hollywood celebrities have been in touch with their fans via their social media platforms amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Jennifer Lopez is one such megastar who has a huge fan following and the actor keeps updating her fans on her daily life. While JLo gave hints to fans about her new song, Reese Witherspoon shared a very adorable clip with her son this week. With all that said now, read on to know what Hollywood celebrities were up to this weekend:

What Hollywood celebs were up to this weekend

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has made several memorable songs like On The Floor, Ain't Your Mama, Papi, Love Don't Cost a Thing, and others. Lopez recently gave fans a hint of her upcoming collaboration with Maluma. She shared a picture from their studio session. She captioned, ''🎶 Pase lo que pase ‘toy pa’ ti ... 🎶 Are you ready? 😎😎 @Maluma 🔥🔥''. Jennifer Lopez also shared a clip that features her relaxing in the pool.

ALSO READ | From Jennifer Lopez To Gal Gadot - Hollywood Celebs Enjoying Their Quarantine Period

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share some of her moves on her son Deacon's new song. Deacon released the song titled Long Run featuring Nina Nesbitt. The actor accompanied the post with a caption, ''When your kid has his first single... you gotta dance 🎶#longrun @deaconphillippe @ninanesbitt''. Have a look:

ALSO READ | International Dance Day: Dancers Who Established Themselves In Different Film Industries

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel, wife of Justin Timberlake, is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Hollywood, best known for her performance in 7th Heaven, where she played the role of Mary Camden. 7th Heaven is one of the longest-running shows to air on The WB. The actor, who has a huge following of 9 million on Instagram, shared a clip of a young entertainer named Zaza.

The clip features some adorable moves by the young entertainer. She wrote, ''Just some feel good weekend energy from the little Queen Zaza 👑 @redcarpetgirlz''.

ALSO READ | Beyonce To Jennifer Lopez: Pantsuit Dresses Inspired By Various Popular Singers

Lena Headey

Actor Lena Headey gained massive attention for her portrayal as Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, Game of Thrones, that ran from the year 2011 to 2019. The actor shared a clip of Sarah Cooper, a popular writer and comedian. Lena Headey captioned the hilarious video as, ''@sarahcpr I CANT STOP WATCHING YOU .. you brilliant genius 😂😂😂''

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel rose to prominence at an international level with her role as Missandei in the critically acclaimed series, Game of Thrones. The actor joined the challenge of sharing a picture from the job of those who work in film, TV, theatre, or the entertainment world.

She wrote, ''To all the professionals in the film, tv, theatre, entertainment and arts world, JOIN THE CHALLENGE to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. #SaveTheArts''

ALSO READ | When Jennifer Lopez Broke Conventional Outfit Rules And Looked Stylish

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.