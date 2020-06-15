Reese Witherspoon is not afraid of death, says 'there is a supreme power'

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has been making it to the headlines ever since she confirmed Legally Blonde 3 as a writer with director Mindy Kaling. While the Wild actress is gearing up for her upcoming projects, she recently opened up about her views on life and death to her co-star Nicole Kidman and made a shocking revelation that she does not fear death anymore now.

Nicole Kidman spoke to an International media and recalled the time when she told Reese that she often thinks about death and also asked her opinion on the same. Kidman reportedly said that Reese was very calm and cool when she gave her thoughts on death and said that she is not scared of death as she knows where she will be going. Nicole Kidman reportedly confessed to the media outlet that she is lacking that confidence which she saw in Reese.

According to reports, in a previous interview too, Reese Witherspoon spoke about the same and stated that death does not scare here anymore because she knows that there is a paradise. She had complete confidence in a supreme power which she believed will protect her from everything. Her words just showed the amount of positivity the actress holds which is sure to reflect on her upcoming projects.



Reese Witherspoon has also turned into a teacher amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Sometime back, the actress dropped a picture of sharing some mother-son time with her 7-year-old son Tennessee James. Witherspoon took to her social media to share a picture where the mother-son duo is seen completing an activity book based on India.



The adorable shot of Reese Witherspoon and her son features them seating together at a table. Tennessee is seen holding a pen while Reese is pointing towards something from the book. Above their study material sits a passport book and a world map. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, the actor wrote, "Dreaming of the places we will go!🌍Where do you dream of travelling to?". [sic] Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently, also bagged two more Netflix films Your Place Or Mine and The Cactus.

