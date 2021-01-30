Netizens Slam Rita Ora For Reportedly Paying A Restaurant To Breach COVID Rules For Party

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora recently had a birthday party in a London eatery where her team gave £5,000 to the business for bending the COVID-19 rules that prohibited large parties. As reported by BBC, the singer hosted a dinner with 15-20 people at a Notting Hill eatery named Casa Cruz. When the news of Rita Ora's birthday party became public, her fans were quite displeased at the carelessness of the singer. Following this, as reported on Dailymail, the singer has lost 2,20,000 followers on Instagram.

Rita Ora flaunts COVID restrictions to celebrate 30th birthday

As reported by BBC, Ora had flown in from Egypt a week before the party and as per the travel guidelines in London, she should have been quarantining. The General manager of the restaurant stated that 15-20 people were present in the restaurant on Rita Ora's birthday on November 28. The reports also state that the singer's team had requested the restaurant officials to turn off the CCTV footage during the party as well. The CCTV hard drives were also wiped off after 2 days. Ora had later apologised for the party and stated that she was under the impression that the country was coming out of lockdown. She apologised for breaking the rules and for her error of judgement.

Here is how fans have reacted to Rita Ora's latest controversy

“Rita Ora made a mistake” they said, as her team offered £5K to break the COVID restrictions and turned off all the CCTV for 24 hours. Sis knew what she was doing. 🥴 — Alex Russell 🍑🧷 (@alexrussisdead) January 28, 2021

Flicking through Sky News on my phone I've just seen these headlines next to each other.

"Hospital staff bring elderly couple dying with COVID-19 together for final moments"

"CCTV at Rita Ora's birthday party was switched off, police say"

I am angry and sad in equal measures — Grandad Wheels (@GrandadWheels) January 28, 2021

LMAO she apologized and felt bad AFTER the fact. Girl, you thought this out and made sure it was done. You don’t feel bad about breaking the rules at all, you just feel bad that you were caught @RitaOra https://t.co/pqESpahUD9 — 🌈 (@themonaliciaa) January 29, 2021

In a plot twist that shocked no-one, @RitaOra is an awful human beinghttps://t.co/7KlTF5TWg1 — Paddy Freeland (@PaddyFreeland) January 28, 2021

Back in August 2020, Rita Ora found herself in the midst of a controversy when people started calling her out for "blackfishing". While the artist has been open about her Albanian heritage, a tweet had sparked a debate about her ethnicity thus dividing netizens on Twitter. It all began when a Twitter user shared a number of Rita's pictures where she had braided her hair in an afro style. The user mentioned that it was “trippy” for her to find out that Ora’s parents are “white” Albanians. It also stated that she has been “blackfishing” with everyone. The Twitter users accused her of “cultural appropriation” and “black fishing,” which is a term used to describe people who change their make-up and hair colour to look black.

