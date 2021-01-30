Last Updated:

Netizens Slam Rita Ora For Reportedly Paying A Restaurant To Breach COVID Rules For Party

Rita Ora's team reportedly offered Notting Hill eatery £5,000 to ignore COVID rules that prohibited indoor events with people from different households.

Surabhi Sabat
British singer-songwriter Rita Ora recently had a birthday party in a London eatery where her team gave £5,000 to the business for bending the COVID-19 rules that prohibited large parties. As reported by BBC, the singer hosted a dinner with 15-20 people at a Notting Hill eatery named Casa Cruz. When the news of Rita Ora's birthday party became public, her fans were quite displeased at the carelessness of the singer. Following this, as reported on Dailymail, the singer has lost 2,20,000 followers on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rita Ora flaunts COVID restrictions to celebrate 30th birthday

As reported by BBC, Ora had flown in from Egypt a week before the party and as per the travel guidelines in London, she should have been quarantining. The General manager of the restaurant stated that 15-20 people were present in the restaurant on Rita Ora's birthday on November 28. The reports also state that the singer's team had requested the restaurant officials to turn off the CCTV footage during the party as well. The CCTV hard drives were also wiped off after 2 days. Ora had later apologised for the party and stated that she was under the impression that the country was coming out of lockdown. She apologised for breaking the rules and for her error of judgement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here is how fans have reacted to Rita Ora's latest controversy

 

 

 

 

 

Back in August 2020, Rita Ora found herself in the midst of a controversy when people started calling her out for "blackfishing". While the artist has been open about her Albanian heritage, a tweet had sparked a debate about her ethnicity thus dividing netizens on Twitter. It all began when a Twitter user shared a number of Rita's pictures where she had braided her hair in an afro style. The user mentioned that it was “trippy” for her to find out that Ora’s parents are “white” Albanians. It also stated that she has been “blackfishing” with everyone. The Twitter users accused her of “cultural appropriation” and “black fishing,” which is a term used to describe people who change their make-up and hair colour to look black. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

