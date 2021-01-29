Matthew Perry Flirted With Julia Roberts To Get Her On Sitcom 'FRIENDS', Say Co-creators

The makers of the iconic sitcom television series FRIENDS recently opened up on how Matthew Perry, a.k.a Chandler, got Julia Roberts to appear on the show in the year 1996. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on January 28, 2021, the creators of the sitcom revealed that Matthew got the Eat Pray Love actor to appear on the popular sitcom show after some ‘flirting’ via fax. Co-creator Marta Kaufman stated that getting Julia Roberts was ‘incredibly exciting’ as they knew she would be the right choice, and when she agreed upon the role, it was ‘pretty awesome’.

Also read: Matthew Perry Shares A Quirky Picture Of His Fiancee To Raise Awareness For A Charity

Co-creators of FRIENDS reveal Matthew Perry got Julia Roberts on the show

However, co-creator Kevin S Bright spoke about Matthew’s role in getting Julia on board for the big role. Kevin chimed that Matthew had asked her to be on the show and that she wrote back to him. She had asked to write her a paper on quantum physics and then she would agree for the big role. Kevin added that as per his understanding, the 51-year-old actor went ahead, wrote the paper and faxed it to her the next day.

Also read: SHINee's Minho Showers Unstoppable Praise As He Re-watches 'Notting Hill'

The sitcom’s staff writer Alexa Junge too commented that the duo might have met before the episode as Julia was interested in him because Matthew is ‘charming’. She said the duo flirted with each other over fax and Julia would give him questionnaires like ‘why she should go out with him?’. Alexa noted that everyone in the writers’ room had helped him to explain to her and that the actor could do it ‘pretty well’ without any help. She further chimed the story of how they sided with Matthew and ‘tried to make it happen for him’.

Also read: Matthew Perry Reportedly Bids Adieu To His Malibu House For $13.1 Million; Details Inside

Julia Roberts had been featured on the 1996’s two-parter episode The One After the Superbowl. In the episode, she can be seen playing Susie Moss, who is a former friend of Chandler Bing. She plans to seek revenge on him via a fake hook-up following with a childhood prank. According to the reports by People, the duo dated for a short time after the filming of their episodes together. The duo was spotted on a number of dates in 1996.

Image Source: A still from FRIENDS

Also read: Matthew Perry Roped In For A Film With Meryl Streep; Says He Will Hit The Treadmill Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.